Husband and wife Brooke and Amy Tatnell joke that they got their kids into two of the most expensive sports; but they wouldn’t have it any other way as they support their children Emma, 15, and Garrett, 12, to carry on family legacies.
“I just think it’s so cool Grandma and Grandpa would have their perfect grandchildren with Emma and the horses, and Garrett [with] the racing,” Amy recalled of how her nephew views his cousins who have the passion to pursue two sports that are tied to family roots.
Despite the two different worlds of achievement in equitation and car racing, the Tatnells are grounded in their familial roots and connection to one another as a supportive unit, which is essential according to them.
“We’ve all got a love and a passion, for the horses or for racing. So we get to do a lot of it together,” Brooke said. “At the end of the day, your family are the ones that matter, that are going to be there.”
Amy chimed in, “They ride the highs with you, and it’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.”
The family legacy of sprint car racing runs deep on both Brooke’s and Amy’s sides of the family. The memory of Brooke’s dad George Tatnell, of Sydney, Australia, and Amy’s dad Jerry Richert Sr. , of Forest Lake, live on in the Australian Speedway Hall of Fame and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.
Despite the seeming differences of Brooke growing up in Australia compared to Amy growing up in Forest Lake, the pair’s families were cut from the same cloth.
“You could say that we grew up on opposite sides of the world and [had] very, very similar stories,” Amy said.
For Amy, friends or neighbors would often ask if the Richerts would spend their free time on the lake.
Amy’s response would always be, “Nope, we go [car] racing. That’s what we do every weekend, and if we weren’t [car] racing we played horses.”
Jerry Sr. professionally raced, but in his free time he loved showing and riding horses, which is how Amy and Emma carry on his legacy.
Brooke and Amy had been in the sprint car racing world since they were children because their fathers excelled at the sport. As Amy grew up she took the reins to continue equitation in her family; and as Brooke got older, he got behind the wheel and found the drive to pursue racing sprint cars professionally.
“My dad was my best friend. He was my Superman – he was everything to me. He is how I’ve based myself as a person, some right, some wrong. … So I mean, he is on a pedestal of everything he did for me,” Brooke said.
The father-son Tatnell duo raced together as a team for several years, but eventually George, whose racing gear was adorned with “GT” throughout his career, took a step away from the wheel to allow Brooke to achieve his full potential on the track.
Now, as Brooke’s son Garrett has gotten into the same racing circuit, Brooke is seeing history repeat itself.
“He’s more naturally gifted and a better race car driver than I would like to be. So if the dedication’s there and that’s the dream he wants to follow, well, then I also know that that’s coming around a full circle,” Brooke said of Garrett.
Brooke has won five World Series Sprint Car Champion titles and four Australian Sprint Car Champion titles throughout his career and joked that he used to be known as Brooke Tatnell but is slowly being referred to as “GT’s dad” instead.
Garrett, who also wears “GT” gear during races like his grandfather, is making a name for himself in the industry. His racing career started when he joined his dad’s pit team, where he was almost poached to work for other teams because of his dedication. He’s out of the pits and behind the wheel now, and even though it may seem like big shoes to fill, Garrett’s taking his racing career one turn at a time.
“I just try to enjoy it as a kid than think of what I want to do later on,” Garrett said.
In mid-July, Garrett was crowned as the King of the Midwest at a competition in New Richmond, Wisconsin, in a go-kart race. Garrett recently got bumped up to a go-kart division to compete against more racers and see tougher competitors. The payoff for winning a race in a higher division is what Garrett had his eyes set on.
“The big honor is winning a leather jacket. It goes back to the history of the old school, those racers racing with their jackets. You couldn’t go buy a leather jacket, you had to win,” Brooke explained.
Despite him not wanting to push Garrett into racing, Garrett is excelling forward at his age level as he earned the leather jacket this summer. Brooke is excited his son has found joy in the competition and nature of the sport, hoping that one day the two can compete in the same sprint car division.
“If he ever gets the opportunity to race a sprint car and race with me and beat me, that’ll be my highlight,” Brooke said.
Although Amy works with Emma and Brooke works with Garrett in their respective sports, supporting one another is an entire family affair.
“You’ve got to have the family behind you and the sponsorship behind you to be able to fulfill these dreams. … I’m just looking in the mirror, I see it happening exactly the same way, and it’s no different to Amy and Emma with the horses,” Brooke said.
While Amy’s brother Jerry Jr. followed in the footsteps of his father in car racing, Amy carved a name for herself in equitation. She recently took the reins again to compete in Saddlebreds, which she had done most of her life, and won a show this past summer at Tanbark at the state fairgrounds. As Amy has been around horses throughout her life from her father’s hobby, Emma has shown horses since she was 6 years old. But now Emma is riding into her own career as she has competed at a national level for the past two years. Over that time, she has won several academy championships in her age divisions. Currently she has a chance to win in the equitation and classic pleasure division at the Minnesota State Saddlebred Championship on Friday, Oct. 14, which she is practicing for at Swanson Stables.
“I think I want to challenge myself more this year, because we were at a barn before, and I was told I wouldn’t be an equitation rider. And if you tell me I can’t do something, I would want to do it a hundred times more and try a hundred times better,” Emma said.
Memorializing the past
After Amy’s father Jerry Sr. died in 1998, the Interstate Racing Association contacted Amy’s mother to see if they would want to host a memorial race in his honor. The race became a tradition, and for 22 years the Tatnells organize the event to bring family, friends and the sprint car racing community together for the race in New Richmond, Wisconsin.
“I think the neatest thing for me is my kids really got to see what an icon their grandfather is through all these great people,” Amy said.
For the Tatnells, the memorial is a big celebration.
“That memorial is kind of like Christmas for us. We see a bunch of family friends that we haven’t seen in ages and it’s got to be one of the funnest nights of the year,” Emma said.
The Interstate Racing Association organized the memorial race the first year, but after that the Richert-Tatnell team raised funds and drew in accomplished racers to compete in order to continue the tradition.
It’s not only a gathering for the racing community to honor Jerry Sr., this is becoming an event that Brooke and Garrett can both compete in for their respective classes, and potentially together. Although Brooke tried to acquire a flat race cart to drive to be able to race alongside Garrett at the memorial on Saturday, Sept. 10, it didn’t end up happening this year, but they hope to race in the future.
“For him to get an opportunity to race at his grandfather’s memorial, and [for] me get to actually go out there and race with him – I mean, to me, that’s pretty cool,” Brooke said.
