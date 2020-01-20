The clock strikes midnight as another page turns over on the calendar of life. Hello roaring ‘20s! This week, many of us are thinking about changes in our lives over the past 10 years – children born, loved ones lost, new homes, new jobs, vacations, and special events. In the conservation world, these past 10 years have also been marked by big achievements for local water, land and wildlife.
Water monitoring studies show that more than half of the lakes in Washington County have improving water quality. Some of these lakes have seen incremental changes – Bone Lake in Scandia and Long Lake in Stillwater crept up the charts from C to B grades – while others have made more dramatic transitions. Moody Lake in southern Chisago County and Shields Lake in Forest Lake moved from turbid to clear water thanks to efforts led by the Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District. Lynch Lake in May Township, considered one of the “Top 10 worst lakes” by the Metropolitan Council in 2009, rang in 2019 with a solid grade of C. Lake McKusick in Stillwater was removed from Minnesota’s impaired waters list.
In other good news, most of the best lakes in the region maintained their A-grade ratings. Within the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix watershed, Mays, Clear, Terrapin, East Boot, Square, Big Carnelian, Little Carnelian were successfully protected from degradation.
Local streams are flourishing as well. In Afton, Valley Branch Watershed District partnered with state agencies and local communities to maintain clean water and naturally reproducing trout populations in Valley Creek. In Stillwater, Brown’s Creek Watershed District completed several large projects over the past 10 years to lower water temperatures and reduce pollution flowing into Browns Creek. As a result, trout and rainbow darters are once again surviving and reproducing in the stream.
In addition, local government partners completed a number of large-scale projects during the past decade to reduce flooding risk, improve water quality, provide better access to nature, and improve wildlife habitat. South Washington Watershed District and Washington County built a bridge over Grey Cloud slough that allowed water to begin flowing freely through a backwater channel of the Mississippi River for the first time in 50 years. The Ramsey-Washington Metro Watershed District accomplished a four-year, multi-phase project to capture and filter 67% of the stormwater flowing off of 35 acres of asphalt at the Maplewood Mall (up from just 3% before the project) using tree trenches, raingardens, and a 5,700-gallon cistern. The Rice Creek and Comfort Lake-Forest Lake watershed districts helped the city of Forest Lake retrofit city streets for better stormwater treatment, rehabilitate a wetland complex at Bixby Park, and implement a new pollution-reducing street sweeping program.
Best of all, during the past 10 years, thousands of local citizens stepped up to protect water, woods and wildlife. The Washington Conservation District sold 211,675 trees to local residents to plant in backyards, farms and woodlands. County landowners completed 1,571 urban and agricultural conservation projects with support from cost-share, grant and permit programs. Twenty-seven local farmers got certified through the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification program. Nine churches, seven homeowner associations, seven schools, and five golf courses installed large-scale conservation projects on their land to reduce stormwater runoff, minimize groundwater pumping, and create better wildlife habitat. Twenty locals became Master Water Stewards through a partnership with Freshwater Society, and 30 were trained as St. Croix Master Watershed Stewards. Last, but not least, volunteers adopted 9,979 storm drains across the Twin Cities metro area, including 285 in Washington County since April 2019.
As we move into a new decade, I’m inspired by the hard work of our nonprofit and governmental partners and grateful for the overwhelming support of local community members. Cheers to a new decade with clean water, healthy land, and abundant wildlife!
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water. Contact her at 651-330-8220 x.35 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.