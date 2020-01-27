Forest Lake Area school district has seen many changes, from buildings to transportation to lunch menus.
The first graduate of Forest Lake high school was George Simmons in 1912. Later, in 1920, the high school building opened to accommodate students in ninth through 12th grades. In the common assembly hall on the third floor, freshmen sat in two rows by the door. In the next two rows, sophomores and juniors were seated. Seniors occupied seats by the window.
The all-purpose gymnasium on the first floor had a stage at one end for plays and popular operettas. A balcony on the second floor outlined the gym floor on two sides. This was ideal for watching basketball games.
Transportation
The original school buses were unique compared with the fleet of buses used today. The first buses were Model-T Fords. When the winter snows came, the bus body was removed from the bus frame and then mounted on a horse-drawn sleigh with big wooden runners. There was hay on the floor to help keep the students’ feet warm. A little stove up front kept the driver warm when temperatures dipped to 30 degrees below zero.
In order to keep warm, it wasn’t unusual for students to stamp their feet and swing their arms as they huddled on the seats in their four-buckled overshoes and pulled wool stocking caps over their eyes.
Ray Bergerson recalled muddy clay and gravel roads in the spring. During the beginning of spring, the bus drivers put the versatile wooden bus top on a high-wheeled wagon. The bus made its way through thick mud. On more than one occasion, one of the wheels dropped into a deep hole. When this happened, everybody was asked to get out and push.
In 1933, the district bought its first shift bus, a Model-A Ford. Eric Berggren and Clem Dupre were the mechanics that kept those buses running.
Lunchtime
In contrast with modern school lunches, the hot lunch program in 1949 was brand new. The first complete hot lunch was served on Oct. 17, 1949 to 325 students and consisted of chipped beef, peas, mashed potatoes, bread and butter, with milk and cookies for desert. The lunch cost 10 cents, with milk being 5 cents.
Jane Havlish was the lunch supervisor at the time, and was aided by Linda Roskes, Inga Schmidt, Mrs. Peter Berg, and Hedda Erickson.
Reynold Erickson, superintendent of the school district, designed a folding table that dropped from the wall and folded up. It was used for the cafeteria. Refining his invention, Reynold later designed fold-away band stands, choral risers, and stages. These inventions were marketed under Erickson Fold-Away Products and were used throughout the country.
Consolidation of schools
The many outlying one and two-room country schools were consolidated into one school District 831 in Forest Lake in 1951 under school superintendent Mr. Hughs. Some of the country school buildings were put to other use. Hay Lake became a museum; Goose Lake school was moved to Forest Lake and became the VFW Post 4210 club rooms. The Carlyle school became a restaurant for a time. Four more schools were boarded up and demolished.
As school enrollment increased, building programs were implemented. A wing for elementary students was added to the original central school. Southwest Junior High School was built in 1965; Forest View Elementary building opened in 1968; the high school complex became operational in January of 1972. In 1980, demolition began on the old central school. Wyoming Elementary School voted to become a part of the Forest Lake District in 1969.
From the beginning of the “blab” school of 1861, School District 831 eventually expanded to include Wyoming, Linwood, Columbus, Lino Lakes, and Scandia.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
