Rangers to play in Maroon North Division in 2021
The Minnesota State High School League has dramatically altered the landscape of Class 6A football for 2021, creating new scheduling districts that will affect Forest Lake and the other largest football programs around the state.
This fall Class 6A has been split into two districts called Gold and Maroon. And those two districts are divided into North and South divisions, with eight schools in each Gold Division and seven schools in each Maroon Division.
The teams were separated into the maroon and gold divisions by the number of appearances in the Final Eight since 2012 when Class 6A was created. The 16 Gold teams account for nearly 80% of the Final Eight appearances (51 in all), while the 14 Maroon teams have a total of 12.
Eastview is the only Maroon program with more than two Final Eight appearances, and it has three; eight of the 16 teams in the Gold Division have three or more. What’s more, seven of the 14 Maroon teams – including Forest Lake – have never reached the Final Eight.
The Rangers have been placed in the Maroon North Division, which also will include Anoka, Mounds View, Osseo, Roseville, Stillwater and White Bear Lake, and Forest Lake coach Sam Ferraro is fine with that.
“It’s very similar to the Suburban East Conference, the league where our other sports compete,” said Ferraro, noting that Mounds View, Roseville, Stillwater and White Bear Lake are in the SEC. “The only two that are different are Anoka and Osseo, and they make sense because of proximity.”
This fall Forest Lake will play six of the teams in the Maroon North – curiously, the Rangers will not face White Bear Lake. The Rangers will open the season at St. Michael-Albertville, a team in the Gold North, and will end the regular season with a home contest against Lakeville North from the Gold South.
“Based on the number of 6A teams this season compared to 5A teams last year, yes, we’re taking a step up [in competition],” Ferraro said. “It’s hard to compare last year, because we didn’t play all of our games and there wasn’t much in the way of playoffs. But two years ago we played the same schedule; four of the teams we played that year made it to state in 5A.
“I know not everyone agreed with me, but I felt we had great competition [two years ago] because we were playing teams that made it to state, and we played tough against those teams. But I can see the argument that this year we have a tougher schedule because we are playing against strictly 6A programs.”
Ferraro admitted he was disappointed to not play White Bear Lake, which in years past has been a Rangers rival.
“Our kids don’t know anything about the ‘Battle for the Paddle,’ because we haven’t played them in four years,” said Ferraro, a 1990 Forest Lake graduate. “They were rivals when I played here. We talked about making a few trades to add them to the schedule this season, but we weren’t able to make it happen.
“We share a border, we have kids in Hugo who have to decide whether they are going to White Bear Lake or Forest Lake, and we have families who have ties to both sides. And our youth teams play White Bear Lake, so we’re developing that rivalry again.”
Many 6A coaches are upset with the way the districts were determined, especially those from programs packed with heavyweight opponents. Ferraro admitted he is not a fan of the new plan, but for a different reason.
“I wish we would have eight districts with four teams, so you could play the other three teams in your district, then play one team from each of the other districts, so you can guarantee each team 10 games,” Ferraro said. “From that point, you have enough crossover games so that you can figure out which schools are the top 16 teams in the state, and have them advance to state.”
The obvious drawback to Ferraro’s plan is that not every team would play in the state tournament, a feature that has become a staple in Minnesota. But a large number of other states limit tournament participation to teams that qualify based on predetermined rules.
While some coaches feel the new district alignment will make state tournament seeding difficult, Ferraro thinks it will help.
“This year, when we compare teams in our section, we can compare apples to apples because we are all playing 6A teams,” he said. “Realistically, two years ago most of the teams in our section would not have seeded us much above the No. 5 seed, even if we had a 7-1 record, because we would have been beating 5A teams.”
Forest Lake is in Section 5 along with Anoka, Blaine, Centennial, Champlin Park, Maple Grove, Osseo and St. Michael-Albertville. The biggest threat in this section appears to be Maple Grove, which has advanced to the state tournament five times in the eight years that Class 6A has existed (2012-19); no other school in the section has advanced more than two times.
But the Rangers do not need to beat Maple Grove to reach the state tournament; in fact, the 6A state playoffs uses section seedings strictly to create pairings against teams from other sections. For example, the top seed in one section will face the No. 8 seed in another section in its first tournament game, and the winner of that contest will face the winner of a pairing between the fourth and fifth seeds from the two remaining sections in the second round.
“The purpose behind that is there are schools that have complained in the past that their section contains the top three or four teams in the state,” Ferraro said. “What they’re trying to do with crossover games is allow the two best teams, if they happen to be in the same section, to still have an opportunity to reach the championship game.”
The best news, especially for those who do not like the new format, is this: It probably will change in two seasons, when the MSHSL recalibrates the enrollment figures for schools around the state and resets division assignments accordingly.
