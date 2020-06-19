Teens will gain insight from arts professionals
Anoka County 4-H youth leaders have created a summer learning series called Performing Arts #AtHome for youths who completed grades 6-12.
This series will give teens the opportunity to deepen their appreciation of performing arts while connecting with peers and professionals in the field.
During weekly, live online sessions, youth will connect with arts professionals including performers, directors, sound & lighting engineers, costume designers and others who will demonstrate their area of expertise, answer questions and offer challenges to deepen learning.
“In 4-H, youth and adults work in partnership to ensure that our programs are both meeting the needs of our youth, but also providing experiences for teens to learn critical life skills like communication, planning, teamwork and responsibility,” Anna Gilbertson, local Extension Educator for Anoka County 4-H, said in a release. “When our programs are grounded in youth voice that is where the magic happens!”
Participating youth can expect regular opportunities to build their skills, including developing and performing a character, designing a costume, and creating a promotional poster for their favorite play or musical.
The goal is for youth to feel encouraged and supported in their self-expression, skill development and career exploration.
Adriana Anderson, an Anoka County 4-H Alumna and now works for Vstar Entertainment, is scheduled to present to 4-H’ers on Thursday, July 2. Anderson will be sharing how skills she started to develop in 4-H by sewing garments and costumes have blossomed into a career as a Costume Project Coordinator.
Youth will get to see some of her behind the scenes work developing costuming for the Trolls Live! global touring event.
Minnesota 4-H invites teen performing arts enthusiasts across the state to participate in this learning opportunity. A full description of our 4-H Performing Arts #AtHome series is available at z.umn.edu/perform4H.
Youth are welcome to join 4-H Performing Arts #AtHome anytime this summer. The program is offered free of charge, but registration is required.
