Up to $1,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest
Thursday, Jan. 10 was an otherwise normal morning for Mike Johnson. He got to Punch-Out Gaming, the store he co-owns with his brother Eric Johnson at about 9:30 that morning, and opened up shop as usual. But things took a downward turn when he opened the storage area to see shelves in disarray and the entire inventory of Pokemon merchandise gone — and a hole, right through the back wall, which neighbors the former Trump merchandise store adjacent to their store. He went right through the hole, and saw another hole kicked through both slabs of drywall leading right to another other storage area. He let out a couple expletives, and called Eric, who at first didn’t believe what his brother was saying.
“I didn’t believe it, because we have 16 4K camera in here, sensors, alarm, like everything — this covers it. If something happens in here, the motion sensors go off, the cops are two blocks away and they’d have been here in 10 seconds, plus my phone would’ve blown up with notifications,” Eric said. “Then he said something about through the neighbors.”
That was when Eric rushed over, and saw for himself what his brother had tried to describe. The thief had stolen roughly $250,000 of value in Pokeman cards and merchandise, shuffling it all through the holes he had punched in the wall, thus averting any alarms and motion sensors.
“When he’s crawling through the storage room, he’s pushing boxes out of the way on the bottom and just emerges underneath the shelf like a baby being born,” Mike said.
“It was like ‘Ocean’s 11,’ something like that,” Eric said. “Who does that?”
Mike then called in the Forest Lake Police Department, who took over the investigation.
The brothers surmise the thief had to have cased the store in order to know where to punch the holes in the wall, in addition to the knowledge about store security.
But the thief didn’t take into account one thing: the security camera placed in the storage room.
“He stands up, looks around, and then sees the monitor with 16 cameras on it,” Mike said. At that point, the thief tried ripping the security camera off the wall, and when that didn’t work, covered the video camera in tape, and continued for about two and a half hours of hauling the merchandise.
“Like who would do that? What’s the end goal, here? What do they have against us?” Eric asked.
Mike worries about the future of the store, which the brothers have owned now for eight years. They get customers from all across the region, from North Dakota to Iowa and beyond. They struggled to make ends meet sometimes, and he constantly worried about being able to pay rent for the space. But the pandemic, they said, brought in a huge wave of customers who were bored with cash to burn, giving them ample cashflow in the last two years.
So why Pokemon cards and merchandise? Just like other hard to find items right now, demand for Pokemon cards (and other sports trading cards) — fueled even more due to pandemic boredom and excess cash — has exceeded what’s available, causing a dramatic rise in resale value. It has become so great that even major retailers have backed off the sales of trading cards for fear of safety. Target temporarily stopped selling the cards in May after a man pulled out a gun during a fight over sports trading cards in a Target Parking lot in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
“It’s the hottest thing right now. It’s valuable,” Eric said, adding the cards that were stolen were all sealed, which makes reselling easier. And because of the high demand, that makes finding a supply to sell right now difficult.
“Distributors are always sold out. … We get the cost back [through insurance], so it’s not like we won or anything. We get that cost back, but now we got to go find that product again, and they’re all sold out.”
And that’s what is making Mike lose sleep — it’s not necessarily the loss now, it’s the fear of losing out on customers because they don’t have the product, which is something they’ve become known for.
But, both Eric and Mike were quick to thank the community, who they say have offered to step in and support the small shop. They’ve seen new customers come in due to the break-in who want to support a small business, others who have offered to start a GoFundMe (which they have declined for now), and even someone from Rochester who sold their own hard-to-find merchandise to Punch-Out. But the fear of the future, including another break-in is always in the back of their mind, despite new beefed up security they’ve already added.
The Forest Lake Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Tips to the police department can be made to the Washington County Sheriff’s office at 651-439-9381. Anonymous tips can be entered through the crime stoppers website atcrimestoppersmn.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Any tips that lead to a felony arrest are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.
