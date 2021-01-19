Just in time for the holidays, the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources approved $12.3 million in Clean Water Fund grants to be used statewide for water quality improvement projects across Minnesota. Partners in the St. Croix watershed will receive $1.4 million in Clean Water grants in addition to $1.2 million designated for implementation of the new Lower St. Croix “One Watershed” Plan. Grant awards include $525,800 to the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District for lake restoration work and $392,400 to the City of Hugo for a stormwater reuse project to reduce groundwater pumping and protect Clearwater Creek and Peltier Lake.
Targeting precision conservation where it is needed most
The latest round of Clean Water Fund grants will support multi-year projects where studies have identified high priority actions needed to improve water quality.
Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District will receive $354,600 to reduce phosphorus levels in Little Comfort Lake and $171,200 to restore wetlands adjacent to Bone Lake. The Little Comfort project will include construction of a weir to impound water in a large wetland complex, a series of man-made beaver dams, and an in-lake alum treatment. Together, these measures will reduce phosphorus inputs by 206 pounds per year. The project will also benefit Comfort Lake and is expected to improve water quality enough to remove that lake from the state’s impaired waters list.
Nearby in Scandia, the Watershed District will remove accumulated sediment from a wetland on Bone Lake in order to reduce phosphorus loading by 15 pounds per year. Runoff from nearby dairy farms, laden with manure, has flowed into the wetland for years and caused a build-up of sediment and nutrients. The project will add to more than a decade of lake-improvement efforts and will help to restore Bone Lake to a clear water state.
City of Hugo will receive $392,400 to construct a system that collects and uses stormwater for irrigation. The project will limit the amount of phosphorus flowing downstream to Clearwater Creek and Peltier Lake and will conserve 14 million gallons of groundwater annually.
Further north, in Chisago County, the Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District will receive three separate grants for watershed restoration work. The first grant, worth $250,000, will fund more than 20 projects along Lawrence Creek, Dry Creek, and the St. Croix River. A second $250,000 grant will be used to fund projects on Rush, West Rush, and Goose Lakes. The third grant - $200,000 - will support projects along the North Branch of the Sunrise River.
Supporting long-term planning, outreach, and research
In addition to the competitive grant awards, partners in the Lower St. Croix watershed will also receive $1.2 million in state funding over the next two years to begin implementing a 10-year Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan.
Key actions outlined in the Lower St. Croix watershed plan include: 1) Hiring staff to work with agricultural producers; 2) Providing funding for conservation farming projects and practices; 3) Expanding the East Metro Water Resource Education Program to serve Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, and Pine Counties; 4) Funding water protection projects in urban areas; 5) Creating and restoring 1000 acres of wetlands in priority locations; 6) Protecting 1000 acres of critical habitat; and 7) Using diagnostic monitoring, computer modeling, field investigations, and cost benefit analyses to identify high value projects for implementation.
Minnesota’s Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment
In 2008, voters in Minnesota approved a constitutional amendment that increased sales tax by 0.0038 in order to fund projects that protect and restore water and habitat, create parks and trails, and support arts and culture. The amendment has generated $971 million in Clean Water funding over the past ten years and is set to continue until 2034.
To learn more, visit: www.legacy.mn.gov.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water, a local government partnership with 25 members, including those in the Forest Lake area. She can be contacted at 651-330-8220 x.35 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.