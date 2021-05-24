State titles include Nordic skiing, Cardinal in wrestling
Looking back at 2020? Who in their right mind would want to review this past year?
Yes, the dominant story for 2020 – even from a sports perspective – is the pandemic. And that’s not a good thing.
COVID-19 began wreaking havoc on the sports year on March 15, when the Minnesota State High School League canceled the end of the state girls basketball tournament and wiped out the boys tournament completely.
That day the MSHSL also delayed the start of the spring sports season. On April 23, the association announced that all spring sports and fine arts would be canceled in 2020.
“When I got the news, I definitely shed a lot of tears – my heart was broken,” said Gabby Walrath, a senior on the girls lacrosse team at Forest Lake who saw her final season wiped out. It was an especially crushing blow to Walrath, who had missed the Rangers’ first-ever appearance in the state tournament the previous year.
The restrictions eased to a degree during the summer, allowing teams such as the Forest Lake Brewers to compete and opening the door for limited summer workouts filled with special instructions and restrictions that prep sports teams were expected to adopt.
On Aug. 4, with the concerns surrounding COVID-19 still swirling, the MSHSL decided to shuffle its fall sports deck, moving football and volleyball to the spring while allowing the remaining fall sports to compete – with limitations pertaining to crowd sizes as well as the numbers of teams and individual participants.
To accommodate the switch of football and volleyball to the spring, the MSHSL decided to push the start of the spring sports back to mid-May.
By Sept. 21, the clamor in opposition to that edict had risen to a level that the MSHSL reversed its August decision and allowed football and volleyball to play abbreviated schedules from early October to late November.
Of course, COVID-19 had the final word, causing Gov. Tim Walz to mandate a “pause” on high school sports starting in late November, causing the football section playoffs to end abruptly while completely canceling volleyball’s section tournament.
At year’s end, the governor ended the pause, allowing winter high school sports to begin practicing on Monday, Jan. 4, and competition to begin soon after.
Yes, COVID-19 was the overriding force in sports for 2020. But there were a number of other fine memories for local teams and athletes this past year.
True team section title for boys swimming
The Forest Lake boys swim team claimed the Class 2A Section 7 True Team championship at Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids on Jan. 18. The Rangers won four events, but it was their depth that helped them claim the title for the second year in a row and fifth time in six seasons.
A 1-2 finish by Andrew Jensen and Nick Niemi gave Forest Lake a lead it would never relinquish, and the Rangers quickly added to that lead in the first swimming event as the 200-yard medley relay of Will Chatwin, Ron Henderson, Max True and Brady Jarosz was a winner.
True won the 100 back by nearly two seconds, and the 400 free relay of Henderson, Levi Waskey, Chatwin and Jarosz capped the victory by winning the final event of the meet.
State title for Nordic ski
The Forest Lake boys Nordic ski team thought it had finished second in the state after the completion of its run at Biwabik on Feb. 14.
But the Rangers had tied Minneapolis Southwest for the top spot, and Forest Lake won the tiebreaker – the combined finishing time of its four scoring competitors – to take the crown by a mere 7.6 seconds.
“We had no idea we had won,” senior Ethan Erickson said. “When I heard ‘Southwest’ [had finished second], I didn’t know what to do other than jump around and go crazy.”
Sophomore Noah Erickson, finished sixth in the race while his brother, Ethan, placed 11th to earn all-state honors for the third year in a row. Senior Nick Parent placed 21st, while junior Jonathan Hudrlik placed 27th as the Rangers won the program’s seventh state title and first since claiming back-to-back crowns in 2014-15.
The Forest Lake girls Nordic Ski team also performed well at Biwabik that day, placing second behind only St. Paul Highland Park. Freshman Jordan Parent finished third individually while Amelea Hauer placed eighth to lead the Rangers, who did not have a senior in their starting lineup.
Cardinal wins third straight wrestling crown
For the third year in a row Forest Lake’s Derrick Cardinal won a state wrestling title, earning the Class 3A 126-pound crown by defeating Joey Novak of New Prague at the Xcel Center on Feb. 29.
The junior advanced to the final with ease, collecting two pins and a major decision. Cardinal then claimed a 4-2 win over Novak to complete a perfect 50-0 season.
Cardinal’s title was the cap to a strong weekend for the Rangers, who had four other wrestlers step on the awards podium: Tyler Raway finished fourth at 160, Jeremiah VanAcker took fifth at 106, Jacob Aho was sixth at 113, and Daniel VanAcker placed sixth at 132.
The Forest Lake team also placed sixth in the Class 3A True Team state meet held at the Xcel Center on Feb. 27. The Rangers lost to Owatonna in the opening round to drop to the loser’s bracket, where they beat Hastings before losing their final match to Waconia.
Earlier that month eighth grader Aspen Blasko won the 95-pound title at the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association girls state championship held at Champlin Park.
Thiesfeld earns state soccer honor
Forest Lake’s Carter Thiesfeld was chosen as one of the top high school boys soccer players in the state.
The senior forward was named to the All-Minnesota First Team by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association after tallying 14 goals in just 11 games last season.
Thiesfeld also was selected to the All-Suburban East Conference team.
Rangers sweep CC individual races
The Forest Lake boys and girls cross country teams both had individual champions in the Class 2A Section 7 meet held at Princeton on Oct. 15.
Daniel VanAcker won the boys race with a time of 16:05.7, marking the third straight year the Rangers have boasted the individual champion.
On the girls side, Forest Lake eighth grader Norah Hushagen won the section race with a time of 18:07.5, capping an outstanding season in which she also placed second in the Suburban East Conference meet with an 18:38.8 clocking.
Fagerland dives to the top
Forest Lake senior diver Madison Fagerland put together a strong 11-dive performance to claim the Class 2A Section 7 diving title at Centennial High School on Oct. 23.
Fagerland, who finished third at last year’s section meet, posted a score of 414.30 to beat the closest of her 30 competitors by nearly 40 points.
The title was a pleasant surprise for Fagerland, who entered the season not even knowing if there would be a section tournament. Once the section tournament was announced, she was pleased to learn that it would feature an 11-dive format, in contrast to the six-dive competitions during the regular season.
“I like the 11-dive meet because, even though it’s harder and there’s more pressure on you, I think it’s a more complete competition,” Fagerland said.
Football rises to challenge
The Forest Lake football team overcame the uncertainties of 2020 to post one of the best seasons in recent memory.
The Rangers posted a 3-2 record in their shortened season, and those three victories were the most for the program since the 2010 team won four games. What’s more, that 3-2 record gave Forest Lake its first winning season since 2000.
The Rangers bounced back from a season-opening loss to state-ranked Tartan by claiming a home win over Coon Rapids – a victory that snapped an eight-game home losing streak. They also knocked off Park Center, then went on the road to beat Park the following week.
Unfortunately, Forest Lake’s final regular-season game at Irondale was canceled by COVID-19 concerns in that program. The Rangers scheduled a replacement game at Monticello, but Forest Lake then suffered COVID-related issues that caused that game to be canceled and also kept the Rangers out of the section playoffs.
