DNR urges compliance with social distancing guidelines
Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic will not delay the start of the 2020 fishing season, which officially will open on Saturday, May 9.
On April 1, Governor Tim Walz announced that the 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener has been postponed to 2021. The 73rd annual event was previously slated to be held May 7-10, 2020 in Otter Tail County.
But on April 17 he announced the opening of bait shops, outdoor shooting ranges and marina services, along with other outdoor pursuits such as golf courses, effective the next day. The May 9 opening signals the opportunity to target walleye, sauger and Northern pike on inland waters.
The Minnesota DNR has urged outdoor enthusiasts to:
• Stay close to home.
• Not congregate when outdoors.
• Follow social distancing guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Fishing licenses are available from a number of area vendors. Licenses also can be purchased online at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html or by calling 1-888-665-4236 (1-MN-LICENSE).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.