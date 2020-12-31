2020 will forever be a year marked by extreme difficulties: a pandemic, turmoil over racism, and a bristling and divisive election. It was a year marked by loss: of loved ones, businesses, restaurants, time spent with others, and annual traditions. It was the year of toilet paper shortages, hand sanitizer, Zoom meetings and happy hours, distance learning, quarantines and isolation, sickness, economic toil, and political divisiveness over racial inequities, mask-wearing and the pandemic response.
In many ways, 2020 was the year of extremes, but it was also a year of typical developments likely to be seen year after year. In Forest Lake, it was marked by restaurant openings amidst a pandemic, like Fireside and Rancho Loco, new buildings and developments, new business ownership, and new area politicians.
Here are the Forest Lake area’s top 10 stories of 2020.
10. Tiny houses for the homeless
In January, Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake approved a housing development on its property in Forest Lake titled “Sacred Settlement,” a housing project aimed to help the homeless population. The project’s idea began in the spring of 2019 when senior pastor John Klawiter was handed a $50,000 check by a church member requesting that the church put the money toward helping the poor, particularly homeless veterans. On Sunday, Jan. 26, church members voted 155-58 to work with Twin Cities homeless advocacy group Settled to explore the possibility of creating a tiny house community. No approvals have been given yet by the city for development, and the church is still working on details for the settlement, but early plans were released during the City Council’s meeting on Monday, July 20. The current plan calls for 10 to 18 single-story tiny houses, roughly 100-200 square feet each, located on the east side of Faith Lutheran Church’s property. Each tiny house, while on wheels, would be lifted and then anchored to a foundation to meet city code and ordinances, and would also include a small gravity-powered water tank system, bed space and seating area for hospitality. Plans also call for a common space between neighbors, including amenities like a community garden, a larger communal home, and a shared yard. Each tenant would pay rent and the business model is set to be sustainable due to the low cost of maintaining the properties.
9. Rural broadband comes to Scandia
A grant has brought broadband internet access to Scandia residents, who suffer from a lack of high-speed internet sources due to the rural nature of the area. The problem, which isn’t unlike many rural areas across the country, is being addressed by grants and other programs, but is still slow moving due to the prohibitive costs of the technology implementation. However, Scandia received a DEED grant worth over $510,000 in January, matched by over $350,000 from partner Midco, bringing in high-speed internet to the area. Before the expansion, just 44% of the city had high-speed internet, and by the end of October, that percentage jumped to 58%. Further expansion is expected in the coming year, subject to funding.
8. Restaurants come and go
A single announcement in November 2019 sent Forest Lake area residents in a frenzy: After years of waiting, Chipotle was finally coming to town. Construction soon began on the south side of the building at 107 12th St. SW. The suite was formerly occupied by Tim Horton’s, which was left vacant after the Canadian coffee and doughnut chain abruptly closed its recently opened Minnesota locations in May 2019. Chipotle opened its doors on Tuesday, March 31, and often had an hour or more wait time during its opening week.
In February, Eric Ernst, owner of 3rd Gear Restaurant and Ernie’s Eatery, announced the closure of 3rd Gear. Then, in August, Ernst announced the closure of Ernie’s Eatery.
Fireside Restaurant, which was being remodeled in the former “The Laker” building in downtown Forest Lake, opened amidst the pandemic.
Then, in December, Rancho Loco, located at the corner of Lake Street and Broadway Avenue, opened for business.
7. Running Aces opens hotel
It took nearly four and a half years to get the Running Aces Hotel from its inception to its grand opening, but that finally happened on March 11. Led by CEO and President of Running Aces, and now Running Aces Hotel, Taro Ito had a heavy hand in the final plans of the five-story building, which features 116 rooms, a divide-able meeting space which can hold up to 150 people, a fitness center, pool and spa, room service, and extended breakfast center that doubles as a bar and lounge in the evening with a walkout patio area.
The grand opening of the Columbus-located hotel was held just days before the governor ordered a shutdown of retail, and just weeks before the “safe at home” order was instituted, effectively closing the hotel until summer.
6. School building projects
New school building projects for all of Forest Lake’s schools either finished construction or began the design process in 2020.
For the Forest Lake Area School District, Ranger Stadium was approved for significant updates, as the current stadium has an outdated track, a high-crown field difficult for play, and drainage issues. This year the school district was able to find funding for a new athletic complex, which was approved by the school board on Feb. 6. The new facilities will be headlined by a new high-quality artificial turf field in Ranger Stadium, replacing the natural grass field that has occupied the venue for decades. The new plans also feature a meet-ready track, new bleachers and bathroom facilities, and a changing turf system that can change for individual sports from lacrosse, football, soccer, and softball. Construction on the new project is set to begin in 2021.
Lakes International Language Academy began its expansion planning in 2018, recognizing it was outgrowing its space at the upper school campus, located at 19850 Fenway Ave. N. In 2018, the school hit some funding snags, but construction began in the spring of 2019. Construction was completed in February 2020, and students only had a matter of a few short weeks in their classrooms before distance learning began following the pandemic.
A similar project and scenario was happening with Forest Lake’s other charter school, North Lakes Academy, which technically wrapped construction on its new building, located at 4576 232nd St. N. in Forest Lake, right before Christmas 2019, allowing those students into their new classrooms on Jan. 2.
5. Youngest councilwomen elected
In a turbulent national election, the Forest Lake area actually had a fairly quiet election season, with several uncontested races and all incumbents keeping their seats. However, one election on the local scale stood out: that of Hanna Valento, a 26-year-old Forest Lake Area High School graduate and current legislative assistant and lawyer, who became the youngest person, and certainly the youngest woman, elected to the Forest Lake City Council. Valento will be one of four women representing the five-seat council.
4. Google review lawsuit
A lawsuit between two local businesses started the year off with a bang. The suit went public Jan. 17, when a judge issued a court order to allow plaintiffs Miller & Stevens Law and Ernie’s Empire (which managed now-closed 3rd Gear Restaurant and Ernie’s Eatery) to hire a third party to copy the data from personal and business electronics of Ayman “Mike” Tel, the owner of Mr. Large Burrito in Forest Lake, at both his business and his home, after which they would be returned to Tel. Washington County sheriff’s deputies were on hand at Mr. Large Burrito around midday to make sure the order was allowed to be carried out.
The suit was filed at the beginning of January, with the two plaintiffs naming Tel, Burrito & Burger Inc. (which manages Mr. Large Burrito), and Google as defendants. In the suit, the plaintiffs allege that Tel committed multiple acts of defamation (as well as one count of fraud) related to his interactions with both of the plaintiff businesses. Not long after the initial suit was filed, Tel filed a counterclaim, alleging defamation, interference with a business, breach of fiduciary duty and coercion.
3. Black Lives Matter protests
The aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed on May 25 in Minneapolis at the hand of police officers, spilled into Forest Lake in late May and early June. Following the death of Floyd, protests and riots rode through Minneapolis and St. Paul for nearly a week and forced box companies like Walmart or Target to shutter their doors early over fears protests and riots would ignite in the greater metro area, including Forest Lake. People holding signs in support of Black community members and protesting racial injustices, or gathering food for those hit by the riots, could be seen in different areas of Forest Lake. Then, a protest, which organizers say was expected to be small gathering of friends, garnered roughly 300 residents that marched in protest against racial injustice. On Thursday, June 4, protesters of a range in ages and ethnicities gathered for the march, walking from the high school to Lakeside Memorial Park via the Hardwood Creek Trail, holding signs and chanting sayings like “Black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.” Following the march, there was also a gathering at Lakeside Memorial Park for a moment of silence in respect to Floyd, followed by an open mic, during which people discussed racism both across the country and as it pertains to the Forest Lake area.
2. Houle’s Elevator sale
It had been a change long in the works. The Houle co-owners and siblings Gary, James, Jeff and Greg Houle and Mary Koski had been wanting to sell Houle’s Feed Mill, formally known as E.J. Houle Inc., since 2018. A purchase agreement had actually been made in late 2018 between Houle’s and Gatehouse Capital, which intended to develop the land into a hotel and convention center, but the City Council kept that sale from going through. Discussion about options for the hotel and convention center began in January 2019 and lasted through March, at which point the council declined to take any action allowing development on the property, thus ending any purchase agreements. The Houle family then began the process of searching for other buyers. In late 2019, the family met with Gerten’s Lawn & Garden based in Inver Grove Heights, which would also allow the iconic structure to remain. A purchase agreement was reached last November, and by December the documents were signed. Originally, the closing date was slated to be July 15, but the pandemic pushed that back until Sept. 1, at which point Gerten’s took over. Public comment on the change in ownership was largely positive, with most people grateful the iconic structure would remain and the sale of certain goods would largely remain, as well.
1. COVID-19
In what could largely be noted as the biggest ongoing story of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation early this year and the effects of it have been relentless. The first known case in Minnesota was noted on March 6.
By March 15, the governor announced a statewide closure of in-person learning for all schools, requiring educators and students in the Forest Lake area to pivot to distance learning, which continued through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. School athletics, theater productions, and other events were all postponed, and then eventually canceled, including events like prom.
On March 16, the governor announced statewide closures of entertainment venues, churches, and many other retail stores. Restaurants had to close all dine-in services and were forced to turn to takeout and delivery options to keep their businesses alive.
On March 25, a statewide “safe at home” order was instituted, requiring residents to remain in their homes unless exercising outdoors, running necessary errands, or working in “essential” jobs, thus minimizing contact with others.
Over the course of the next several months, the governor slowly eased restrictions, lifting the majority of them by June, with exceptions to large gatherings and indoor capacities. Schools had to pivot not just learning, but adapt for graduation purposes. Forest Lake Area High School’s graduation ceremony was a video recording that was streamed online, and then graduates — dressed in caps and gowns — and their families drove around the high school, where graduates could accept their diplomas and get their photos taken. North Lakes Academy and Lakes International Language Academy both held drive-in ceremonies, asking families to stay in or near their vehicles during the ceremony; graduates would then walk across the stage and pick up their diplomas.
In a summer marked by a relative “normal” (masks still required indoors, lowered in-person capacities, and the never-ceasing knowledge we were still living in a pandemic), warnings were fired over an impending surge in the late fall. Those predictions turned out to be accurate. In October, statewide daily case numbers and hospitalizations rose and were sharply spiking by early November.
The Forest Lake Area School District, which had begun its 2020-2021 school year with in-person learning for grades K-8 and a hybrid model (every other day in-person) for grades 9-12, was forced to slowly turn back its dial and slowly implement hybrid and eventually distance learning for all in November.
The governor added some restrictions in the beginning of November, and on Nov. 18, the governor instituted another executive order that once again closed down restaurants’ dine-in services, shuttered entertainment venues, and instituted a limit to immediate household only for in-person gatherings, which lasted over Thanksgiving all the way to Dec. 18. On Dec. 16, the governor loosened those restrictions just slightly, allowing for outdoor dining in Minnesota and the gathering of just two households beginning on Dec. 18. The governor also announced a return to in-person school for elementary students, set to begin in January.
Meanwhile, deaths and case numbers continue to rise. As of Dec. 23, there have been 4,971 deaths across the state since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, there have been 389,882 confirmed cases and 12,637 probable cases based on antigen testing across the state. In Washington County, there have been 174 deaths, with 17,913 cases. In Anoka County, there have been 302 deaths, with 28,226 cases. And in Chisago County, there have been 26 deaths, with 4,008 cases. Those numbers will likely change in the final days of the year and are sure to continue into 2021.
In a time of the darkest days of the year, both literally and figuratively, a glimmer of hope came in mid-December with the approval of the first vaccine, by Pfizer, the first batch of which was distributed to Minnesota on Dec. 13. It is being distributed to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities first. A second vaccine by Moderna was also approved by the FDA just five days later. The governor is aiming to get 250,000 doses (a full vaccine is two doses spaced 21 days apart) distributed by the end of 2021.
