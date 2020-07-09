While people around the country were celebrating the Fourth of July holiday on Saturday, Velma Brinker was celebrating her 100th birthday with her family and friends at Birchwood Senior Living Center in Forest Lake.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Velma had to stay in the senior facility, but she sat in front of the window and waved to her greeters as they talked to her through a speaker system.
Velma was born on July 4, 1920, and was raised in Dalbo, a township in Isanti county. She later became a long-time resident of White Bear Lake until she moved into Birchwood three years ago.
She met and married her first husband Willard Anderson and the couple had five children. After Willard died, she eventually remarried Marvin Brinker and they had three children.
Besides raising eight children, Velma’s career was a cook, but she also worked as a manager of an apartment complex and had her boilers license as a boiler technician.
“Mom looks great for her age and doesn’t have a lot of health issues,” Jahn said. “She always put her kids first and was an amazing mother.”
There are five generations of the Anderson/Brinker legacy. In addition to her eight children, Velma has 28 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Velma said she is very proud and feels very blessed.
Velma’s secrets to a good and long life are good health and love.
“Mom never got her driver’s license and she loved to walk. She walked everywhere. That could be her secret for living such a long life,” her daughter Nancy Jahn said. “Another secret could be that she never smoked and drank a lot of black coffee — no cream or sugar.”
“I think a secret to a long life is don’t smoke. If tobacco companies go broke, who cares,” Velma said. “Respect other people, whether they are red, black or white. God made us all, and we should all love everybody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.