A 10-year-old boy is dead after drowning in the St. Croix River at William O’Brien State Park on Friday, July 3. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 2:53 p.m. that a boy was missing in the water. The Washington County Fire Rescue and Dive Team, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Washington County Water Recovery Team also responded. The boy was located at 4:27 p.m. under the water. The rescue team gave life-saving measures and the boy was transported to Regions Hospital, where he ultimately died at 7:30 p.m. 

