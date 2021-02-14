Rangers romp by combined margin of 220-65
The Forest Lake wrestling team put together a pair of dominating performances to win four dual matches last week.
The Rangers swept Princeton and Lakeville North in a triangular meet Forest Lake hosted on Thursday, Feb. 4, then beat two Section 7 opponents head-to-head the following evening at St. Francis.
Forest Lake crushed Princeton 49-20, winning 10 of 14 matches and collecting two pins, one technical fall and two major decisions along with three forfeits. Junior Dan VanAcker earned a pin at 145 pounds and senior Logan Collins pinned his opponent at 152, while senior Tyler Raway posted a technical fall at 195.
Freshman Parker Lyden earned a major decision at 106, as did sophomore Jacob Aho at 126.
The Rangers then won all but three weight classes, including “wins by a pin” in each of the last seven weight classes, in pounding Lakeville North 61-11. Lyden had a pin at 106 before VanAcker got the pin party started at 152.
He was followed by pins by Collins at 160, junior Peyton Christenson (170), freshman Mark Rendl (182), senior Wyatt Nelson (195), Raway at 220 and junior Jordan Silvera at 285.
The next night Forest Lake beat Andover 49-24, winning matches at eight straight weight classes from 113 to 160 to cruise to the victory. Junior Jesse Welter got that streak rolling with a pin at 120, the first of five straight pins posted by Aho, freshman Jackson Marr (132), senior Derrick Cardinal (138), and VanAcker (145).
Christenson also had a pin at 160, as did Raway at 220.
The Rangers finished things off with a 61-10 win over the host Knights, winning all but three weight classes. Aho, Raway and Silvera each had a pin – Raway needed just eight seconds for his – while Lyden and Marr both added a technical fall.
