VanAcker places 3rd at 152, Lyden finishes 7th at 113
The Forest Lake wrestling team finished with 61 points to place 25th among 36 teams at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center.
The Rangers did not field a complete lineup at the tournament, which was hosted by Rochester Community and Technical College, competing with 10 wrestlers in the 14 different weight classes.
The top individual finisher for Forest Lake at the event was senior Daniel VanAcker, who placed third at 152 pounds.
VanAcker opened the tournament with a pair of pins, then won in the quarterfinals before losing to Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals.
VanAcker rebounded with a quick pin in the consolation semifinals, then defeated Braeden Erickson of Willmar by forfeit in the third-place match.
The other placewinner for the Rangers was sophomore Parker Lyden, who took seventh at 113.
Lyden won his first two matches before dropping a 7-1 decision to Logan Davis of Albert Lea in the quarterfinals.
Lyden then split his next two matches before earning a decision over Kyler Walters of Shakopee in the seventh-place match.
Sophomore Aspen Blasko posted a 1-2 record at 106 points, while senior Andrew LeMire at 132 recorded a pin to win one of his three matches.
Sophomore Jackson Marr won his first two matches at 138 before losing in the quarterfinals, then lost again to see his tournament end.
Junior Jimmy Morgan competed for the varsity for the first time this season but lost twice at 145.
Senior Brian Bordenave (160) won his first consolation match but was 1-2 at the tournament, and fellow senior Treton Frerichs posted the same results at 170.
Senior Jordan Silvera met the same fate as Bordenave and Frerichs at 220, while senior Colin McGeary posted a pin in his first match at 285 before losing twice.
