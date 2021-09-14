The Forest Lake boys soccer team opened the season with a pair of losses, dropping a 3-0 decision at Duluth East on Saturday, Aug. 28, before suffering a 4-0 setback at Centennial on Monday, Aug. 30.
Senior Terek Tomas started in goal against Duluth East and allowed two goals while making 12 saves in 60 minutes; sophomore Payton Grulkowski played the final 20 minutes and notched eight saves while surrendering just one goal.
Grulkowski was in net against Centennial and made 10 saves.
Forest Lake, which played at Blaine on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in a contest that was not completed at press time, will be home for its next three contests.
The Rangers will host Cretin-Derham Hall of Thursday, Sept. 9, starting at 7 p.m., then will welcome Anoka on Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. Forest Lake then will be at home for its Suburban East Conference opener against Mounds View on Monday, Sept. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
