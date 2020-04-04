Food Insecurity: An issue that affects people from all walks of life

This is the last article in a series on food insecurity in Morrison County.
Food insecurity affects people from all walks of life. It does not discriminate between man, woman or child, age, creed or background.
“When you think about it, we have all been where we have not had much money,” said Karen Szczodroski, income maintenance supervisor at Morrison County Social Services.
There are several resources in Morrison County people in need can seek or apply for.
One program is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is formerly known as food stamps. It is a federal program that can help people buy food.
The benefits are given on an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card that looks like a debit or credit card and be used to purchase food at grocery stores and convenience stores, including some co-op food programs and farmers’ markets.
Szczodroski said that sometimes people are hesitant to apply because they think if they do, they’re taking it away from someone else.
“SNAP is a federal entitlement program. This means anyone who is eligible will receive benefits,” she said.
How much food support an individual or family receives depends on their income and how many people are in their household.
Szczodroski said that sometimes people don’t apply because they may only be eligible for as little as $16 per month. However, if accumulated over time it all adds up, which can help pay for milk, meat or other food products.
“Every little bit can help,” she said.
For many years, Morrison County was considered exempt from the Able Bodied Adult Without Dependents (ABAWD) requirement because of the county’s high unemployment rate. As the rate decreased significantly, the state of Minnesota notified Morrison County that effective April 1, the county would no longer be exempt.
That meant people who were able to work could only receive SNAP benefits for three months without working. After those three months, he or she would then need to work a minimum of 20 hours in order to continuing receiving SNAP benefits.
However, because Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently issued an executive order for Minnesotans to stay-in-place, the state received a waiver. After all, many businesses have been ordered to close and residents to stay home.
Szczodroski encourages people to apply for SNAP benefits. At this time, no face-to-face appointments are made, but interviews regarding eligibility are by phone.
Another federal program is WIC, which is available for pregnant women, mothers and fathers with an infant or child under the age of 5 and foster parents with an infant or child under age 5.
Other eligibility requirements for the program include living in Minnesota and having a medical or nutritional need.
Traditionally, those eligible received vouchers that they could use at stores to purchase WIC-approved food items, such as milk, cheese, formula and more. But as of April 2019, the benefits are added onto an EBT card.
Another feature that has been added to the program is the ability for applicants to apply and interview over the phone.
“With the EBT card being used, what has been very helpful, is that it is done through the air. I can sit at my desk, talk to somebody on the phone who needs benefits, give them our monthly educational talk about the goal that was set for them and then re-issue three months of benefits over the phone,” said Jenifer Drill, WIC coordinator at Morrison County Health.
Drill said the ability to hold the monthly educational talks over the phone has helped many people. It has made the whole process a whole lot smoother, especially for working moms who may be working out of town and have difficulty leaving work for an in-person appointment.
“They don’t have to come in that way. Only those who are considered high risk, like has a high weight, needs their hemoglobin checked and pregnant women we are seeing monthly for pregnancy weight checks come in more frequently,” she said.
In addition, Drill also informs all applicants about other resources in the community, such as Fare for All, Ruby’s Pantry and the Morrison County, Pierz and Motley Food Shelves.
Fare for All is a food distribution program that is held every first Monday of each month from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.. Cost is $10-$25. Credit cards, debit cards, EBT cards or cash are accepted. The program is held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 901 Broadway West in Little Falls. For more information, call (320) 632-9140.
Ruby’s Pantry is hosted by the Alliance Church of Little Falls, at 609 13th Avenue, Door 6, in Little Falls, where people can purchase a lot of food products for $20. For more information, call (320) 632-3047.
The Morrison County Food Shelf is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Normally, those going to pick up food check in, receive a food list, wait in a waiting room and then have the ability to go pick up various foods, depending on their household size.
However, due to the pandemic, people will wait outside. Once family at a time will be called inside to check in and will then walk back out and meet the workers at the second door to pick up a box of food that has been packed according to their household size.
Marilyn Gulden, director of Morrison County Food Shelf, said the application process is very simple. New applicants are asked to bring either a form of identification, such as driver’s license, utility bill in their name and more, to verify they are a resident in Morrison County.
“We don’t verify income. If you walk through that door, we assume you need food. You just need to fill out a form,” she said.
In 2019, the Morrison County Food Shelf gave away 314,882 pounds of food. Gulden said that same year, the Food Shelf had 2,833 clients in the age group 0-17, 6,499 clients in the 18-64 age group and 1,026 clients were 65 or older.
The Morrison County Food Shelf is located at 912 First Ave. SW in Little Falls.
