The Little Falls girls soccer team opened the season 1-0 with a 7-0 shutout win over the Lakers of Detroit Lakes, Thursday, Aug. 24.
Addison Rekstad started the scoring early as she scored on a long shot from the sideline. Grace Cooper and Kendal Swantek added to the scoring with two goals each in the first half, giving the Flyers a 5-0 lead. Swantek led off the scoring in the second half as she scored once again, and Rekstad scored her second goal giving the Flyers a great first start to their season.
Ana Steadman got the win in net as she recorded seven saves.
The Flyers hosted East Grand Forks, Saturday, Aug. 27, but lost 7-0. The Green Wave started the scoring early, getting a goal within the first few minutes of the first half.
By the end of the first half the Flyers found themselves down 5-0.
Steadman finished the game with 15 saves, but the Green Wave managed to record 22 shots on goal.
The Flyers fell to 1-1 on the season and hosted Hibbing, Tuesday, Aug. 30, where they rebounded in a 5-0 shutout win.
Steadman was perfect in the net stopping all eight attempts.
The Flyers scored their first goal seven minutes into the first half. Swantek, with the assist from Stella Flahave scored the first goal. She scored her second goal five minutes later and scored her third on an assist from Olivia Dempsey right before the half ended, giving the Flyers a 3-0 lead.
The Flyers ended the first half with eight shots on the goal to Hibbing’s two.
In the second half, Swantek scored her fourth goal thanks to an assist from Claire Zupko with 11 minutes left in the game.
Rekstad finished off the scoring with a kick from the corner that was deflected off of Hibbing’s goalkeeper with three minutes left.
Little Falls’ record improved to 2-1 and it hosts Alexandria, Thursday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m.
