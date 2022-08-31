The Little Falls girls soccer team opened the season 1-0 with a 7-0 shutout win over the Lakers of Detroit Lakes, Thursday, Aug. 24.

Addison Rekstad started the scoring early as she scored on a long shot from the sideline. Grace Cooper and Kendal Swantek added to the scoring with two goals each in the first half, giving the Flyers a 5-0 lead. Swantek led off the scoring in the second half as she scored once again, and Rekstad scored her second goal giving the Flyers a great first start to their season.

