First-time caucus goer makes event family affair

She attended DFL caucus for first time with two of her kids while husband attended GOP caucus with their oldest child
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Precinct caucuses were a family affair of sorts for Peter and Kelsey Deusterman, of Elk River, and their three children.
Kelsey brought her two youngest children, a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, to a DFL caucus in a math classroom at Elk River High School.
Peter brought the couple’s oldest, a 14-year-old boy involved with the Civil Air Patrol, to a Republican caucus. The couple’s willingness to expose their children to politics at a young age and a willingness to let them think for themselves runs counter to Kelsey’s upbringing.
She was raised in a nice, conservative family in Colorado and was told what to believe. She and her husband, Peter, who is originally from Minnesota, met at college while in Colorado. Before Kelsey finished college, she and Peter started their family, so Kelsey put her college pursuits on hold. Now that she’s in her 30s and back in college, she is realizing more and more she doesn’t always agree with what she was taught when she was younger. And she’s starting to figure out what she thinks rather than believing what she was brought up to believe.
She has no regrets about not finishing school all those years ago, because she says she is much more self-aware and more focused on what she wants in a degree program and what she will consider doing after she graduates.
Earlier in life she was studying to be a youth pastor, which she said she no longer wants to be. The Elk River resident of more than 10 years, who works at Eagle Brook Church on the east side of the Twin Cities, is now a social science and global studies major at Metro State University. Someday she would like to work with refugees and new Americans.
She says her political beliefs are driven by her faith and what she reads in the Bible.
“It’s all over the Bible,” she said. “Jesus cares for the people who fall in the fringes of society.”
Kelsey said it was in one of her classes at Metro State about citizenship in which she was compelled to attend her first caucus. The class examined the responsibilities of citizenship and noted that political participation is one of a person’s duties.
“You can’t claim you want to make a difference if you won’t show up to make a difference,” she said.
She found herself comfortably sharing her stories with other moderate Democrats, as her younger kids kept themselves busy reading and studying a phone.
During the caucus with her neighbors she declined to become a delegate, not quite sure whether it would work with her schedule, but her sense of civic duty seemed to be bubbling up. The other participants applauded her for getting involved and for bringing her kids along and introducing them to the political process.
“Our goal is to teach them, to encourage them to be informed and to make up their own minds about what they believe,” she said, noting that their oldest child chose to follow along with his father as their political beliefs align much more.
She said it’s not hard to have differing political views in the household. She said they have a tendency to balance one another out, and that her husband is a very wise man who can articulate why he believes what he believes.
The big difference for Kelsey between now and when she was in her teens and 20s is she realizes she doesn’t have to agree with people who have a different view.
