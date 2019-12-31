The call went out at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 that a fire had broken out at Ma Cal Grove golf course in Caledonia.
“Todd Lemke (member of the Caledonia fire department) was there in five or six minutes and the Caledonia fire department rolled in right after,” said golf course manager Jeremy Leis. “I can’t say enough for how great of a job those guys do. They weren’t yelling, or running around, they just calmly set about to getting the fire put out and getting their job done.”
Leis, who’s resident is at the Crest Inn, had left the course about 2:00 p.m. Once back home, his landlord, David Olafson gave him a call.
“He said ‘I think you might want to get over there, I see smoke,’” Leis said. “Without him, it might have burned for an hour or better.”
Leis fled his appartment, leaving behind his keys, phone and jacket and ran to the pro-shop seeing the smoke for himself.
“I opened the door and couldn’t see four inches in front of my face,” he said.
Joining Caledonia in fighting the blaze were Eitzen and Spring Grove departments.
“Volunteer doesn’t do justice as a word to describe those guys,” Leis said about all three departments. “They worked so seamless together.”
Community support
As the severity of the situation set in, Leis was honored and moved by the outpouring of support he received from the community.
“I think I got about 200 texts in 10 hours from family and friends,” said Leis. “Everyone just so supportive, so willing to help any way they can.”
