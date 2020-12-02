The holiday lights on Wanut Street gave Monticello a special Christmas glow in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 1. The City’s public works department has been busy preparing city streets with a festive holiday glow.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
