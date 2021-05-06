St. Croix Festival Theatre will host an upcoming virtual performance of “In the Garden,” the second of three plays that make up the Remember Project.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 14 via Zoom and is free to the public, though reservations are required, according to a press release from the theater.

“Since 2015, the Remember Project has been touring in Wisconsin and Minnesota with their live productions of ‘Steering into the Skid,’ and ‘In the Garden,’” Jason Richards, the festival’s executive artistic director, said. “The combination of watching a play together followed by facilitated discussion is an excellent way to help create better understanding about the challenges facing those with memory loss as well as their families and friends. It is remarkable that the Remember Project artists have created a virtual format”

The Remember Project a program designed to help family members, care partners, local businesses, and the broader community be in conversation around dementia and the most well-known form of memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease, according to the release. All community members are encouraged to attend this program.

The play, “In the Garden,” was written by Matthew Widman and published in “The MemoryCare Plays,” a book of three one-act plays compiled and edited by Dr. Margaret A. Noel.

The setting of “In the Garden” is the home of Arthur Monsetin where his three grown children have come together after the death of their mother to try and help decide a course of action for their beloved father who is struggling with Alzheimer’s disease.

While Arthur may wander off at times, lash out in anger or forget the names of his grandchildren, at other times he is lucid, funny, and wise. Long ingrained familial tensions come to the surface when Peter, Karen, and Jamie struggle to treasure their father as they also come to terms with his limitations. Each of Arthur’s children has a very different view about what is best, yet one thing is clear: Their love for their father will guide the way.

The ultimate goal of the Remember Project is to assist community members and leaders consider new ways to think about memory loss and to become aware of local resources that support families who are dealing with a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, according to the release. This program takes a unique approach to building awareness, sharing information, and inviting authentic community conversations.

“In the Garden” was part of The Remember Project’s start in 2015 with a tour of the lower St. Croix Valley. To date, over 100 live and virtual performances and conversations have taken place to address the stigma, fear, and isolation associated with dementia. This very unique experience uses theater and conversation to learn and make decisions about the future.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite at a link at festivaltheatre.org

Hosted by St. Croix Festival Theatre the program is also being presented by St. Croix Regional Medical Center. To learn more or register for the event, call 715) 483-3387 or log on to festivaltheatre.org to reserve a spot.