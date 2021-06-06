A father was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center Sunday, June 6, after drowning near Moore Lake Park Beach in Fridley while attempting to rescue his two children. The man's condition is unknown at this time.
At 5:15 p.m., the Fridley Police Department, Columbia Heights Police Department, Fridley Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to a report of an individual drowning in East Moore Lake near Moore Lake Park Beach, located at 5890 Central Ave. NE.
Early reports show that two juveniles were in the lake on flotation devices and struggling to get back to shore. Their father attempted to swim out to assist them when he went under water and did not resurface. The children’s mother and other bystanders were able to bring the children back to shore without any injuries.
Responders from the Fridley Police and Fire Departments attempted to locate the male, but were unsuccessful. Divers with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit arrived on scene and were quickly able to locate the man underwater who was unresponsive. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where his condition is unknown at this time.
This incident is still under investigation by the Fridley Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
