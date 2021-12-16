Farmington Council to hire firm to update Jim Bell Park and Preserve master plan
In less than a year, Farmington residents will decide if they will grant funding for new recreational options in the Jim Bell Park and Preserve in a November 2022 referendum.
What will be included in referendum is unknown, as the City Council recently informally agreed to hire consultant Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. to update the parks master plan.
Among the items that could be included in the plan are a splash pad, a skatepark, an outdoor or indoor sheet of ice, or an aquatic center.
The council spent a half hour talking about a potential referendum timeline during a Dec. 6 work session.
Kellee Omlid, city parks and recreation director, said HKGI assembled the parks master plan in 2007. The council will consider a formal approval at its Dec. 20 meeting to hire HKGI to update the master plan for Jim Bell Park and Preserve with optional services that could range from $55,000 to $68,500.
The group would conduct a community survey and in-person meetings to investigate what Farmington families want to have for recreation options in the near future and in years to come.
In fall 2016, two Farmington city parks and recreation bond referendum questions did not pass that would have funded improvements to Jim Bell Park and Preserve and an outdoor sheet of ice at the Schmitz-Maki Arena.
“HKGI is proposing an advisory committee to seek information from residents and associations to develop a preferred master plan that would be built in phases,” Omlid said. “The master plan would include cost estimates according to the phasing plan.”
The funding source for updating the master plan and preparing for the 2022 referendum still needs to be identified.
Paul Paige, the president of HKGI, outlined a potential timeline leading up to the 2022 referendum.
HKGI would begin in January organizing the effort and analyzing the park.
In February, there will be a meeting with city staff to review a project scope and schedule, review and discuss staff and commission ideas, review recommendations in the park system plan, discuss a draft public engagement plan, and tour the park and develop photo and map inventory.
The work will include a review of relevant park plans, land use and infrastructure.
A public engagement plan with input from city staff will take place.
An advisory committee will include up to 12 members that will meet three times during the master planning process to review materials, offer input, and listen to stakeholders.
There will be an online community survey to assess what the community wants and what it is willing to pay for in terms of cost and financial property tax investment.
The group will lead an open house event open to the public to review the park plans and ask questions and share feedback.
By April and into May, the group will summarize the Phase 1 Public Engagement input. A Phase 2 Public Engagement will include an in-person open house and online survey and interactive mapping application.
By June and into July, there will be the development of a master plan including an implementation plan as the team continues to meet and gather information prior to a November 2022 referendum.
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
