The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a farmer-led silvopasture workshop at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve North Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 30. Farmers, landowners, agriculture and natural resource professionals will learn the fundamentals of silvopasture management and programs available to support silvopasture.

Silvopasture and agroforestry are strategies to achieve soil health adoption and foster livestock production, according to a press release from SFA. Silvopasture is the intentional practice of managing timber, forage and livestock on the same acres to create income opportunities on often under-utilized land.

SFA’s Silvopasture & Agroforestry Project Lead, Tyler Carlson, Sauk Centre farmer says, “Silvopasture can help farmers and ranchers adapt to hot and dry conditions by reducing heat stress on forage and livestock. Minnesota forests are under threat from invasive plants, destructive insect and fungal pathogens, and the stress of an accelerating change to our climate.”

