Leander Hedine and his son, Einar, were immigrants from Sweden who came to Minnesota for their family’s future. They first settled in the Twin Cities. Their journey to owning a jewelry store in Alexandria was not a direct one.
“Their last name was Anderson when they arrived in the United States, but the story is that they never got the correct mail, so in 1898 or so, it was changed to Hedine,” said Paul Hedine, great-grandson of Leander.
Not all of the family’s new experiences were positive. Grandfather Einar’s 4-year-old brother was killed while leaving church one Sunday morning, caught in a police shoot-out.
The family left Minnesota for a time, going to Colorado to mine for gold. When the family moved back to Minnesota, they operated a general store in Sebeka.
“They sold everything you can imagine — tools, pianos, jewelry,” Paul said.
When the family returned from a six-week vacation to South Dakota that included the famous Wall Drug Store, they discovered that their store had been broken into and everything had been stolen.
While searching for a new place to live and work, they found out about a jewelry store that was for sale in Alexandria. They bought it.
“I suspect that they had made good money while gold mining,” said Paul.
So it was, that Hedine Jewelers was born 100 years ago. Although there is no specific event to mark this huge milestone, Paul and his older brother, Tom, want to get the word out.
“We celebrate every day,” Tom said.
One hundred years ago, Hedine Jewelers sold many things in addition to jewelry, clocks and watches. They offered music-related items such as pianos, sheet music and Victrolas. They sold eyeglasses as well.
“The store at that time was one block north of our current location,” Paul said. “We’ve been at this location now since 1928.”
Einar’s son, John “Jack,” helped out in the store as a boy. He served in the Army in Korea and returned to join the jewelry business.
“My dad had brothers, but they didn’t join the business as adults,” Paul said.
Tom and Paul’s brother, Robert, worked in the business a few times, but ultimately he chose to do something else.
Tom went to college in Moorhead. He went to jewelry school in Kansas, learning the skills needed to craft and repair jewelry and other fine items. By the early 1980s, he was working full-time at the store.
Paul’s early memories of working in the store start at about age 10, when he was tasked with mopping the floors. After high school, he went to Colorado for about four months to spread his wings a bit. When he returned to Minnesota, he went to Bemidji State for a year. Back in Alexandria, he didn’t start working in the store right away. He took manual labor jobs such as a cement worker and well driller.
“Then my folks needed help with the books, so I went to tech school for accounting,” he said.
He had had a car accident that messed up his neck and back, and he knew it was time to join the family business. He went to Florida for a course in stone-setting and running a torch.
Many things have changed throughout the past 100 years. Victrolas and pianos are no longer sold at the store, for example. There are other things that were staples of the jewelry business for decades that seem to have just died off.
“There are a few longstanding traditions that just went ‘poof.’ At one time, we sold a ton of grandfather clocks,” Paul said. “We might deliver five or six clocks on Christmas Eve, with a truck going one way and a van going another. We don’t even stock them any more.”
There was a clock repairman at the store for about 45 years, trained by Leander and Einar, but he’s been gone for about 15 years.
One thing that used to be quite commonplace was silver services — coffee pot, teapot, sugar and creamer on a tray.
“Our dad and grandpa were number one in the state in the early 1960s,” Paul said. “It’s a thing that just disappeared.”
Jewelry and watches tended to be simpler in the past. He observes that there is more innovation now. There are many designers, each trying to design something new and different.
“Back in the day, people invariably bought a trio wedding set — engagement ring, women’s and men’s matching wedding bands,” Paul said. “Now, wedding rings don’t always match.”
Pandora and similar companies was a hot trend for a while, but that looks like it is fading after about 10 years.
Another thing that is different is the way businessmen dress. Tom and Paul tend to wear jeans, boots and maybe T-shirts in summer. It’s not expected to wear a suit and tie any longer.
“Customers tell us that they feel comfortable coming in here because we don’t wear suits,” Paul said.
Newer trends in jewelry-buying habits include young men coming in to look at rings and pulling out their phones to show Paul and Tom what they are looking for. Even with the increase in online buying, shopping for rings at Hedine Jewelers is a tradition.
“Many people say they had to come here because their parents got their rings here, or even their grandparents got their rings here,” said Paul. “Oftentimes, parents even come in with the kids.”
One reason a brick and mortar store is necessary is for repairs and adjustments.
“We do so much repair work. It’s pretty hard to do that online,” Paul said.
Running a 100-year-old family-owned business is unique and significant. According to the Midwest Jewelers Association, only 3% of family businesses make it to the third generation and beyond. It is indeed special that Tom and Paul are the fourth generation.
As they reminisce about their years, they both have very fond memories.
“It’s been a good time,” Tom said. “The best thing is meeting a lot of new people, getting to be friends, and keeping the customers happy.”
It looks like it might be the end of the family ownership of the store, however. Now, none of the next generation has ever worked in the store.
“No one wants to work Saturdays,” Paul said. “They all went out and found good jobs doing something else.”
But Hedine Jewelers isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. There are no plans for either Tom or Paul to retire.
“We take it one day at a time,” said Paul. “I’ll tell you tomorrow. We don’t even know what’s going to happen today.”
For more information, contact Hedine Jewelers at (320) 763-4940 or stop in at 611 Broadway in Alexandria.
