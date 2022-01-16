Minnetonka Fire & Life Safety Division is hosting a free Family Fun Day 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Jan. 22 at Minnetonka Fire Station 1, 14550 Minnetonka Blvd.

Meet Minnetonka firefighters and get a closeup of the fire trucks and rescue equipment.

• Learn about fire gear and apparatus.

• Pose for photos with Sparky, our fire safety dog.

• Enjoy delicious firehouse chili and cider.

