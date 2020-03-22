Elk River Police and Fire were called on the afternoon of March 22 to 10800 block of 181st Lane Northwest for a townhouse fire.
Neighbors reported there was an explosion and a teenager came running out of the house with serious burns on his body. The teen was transported to a hospital.
Firefighters extinguished the fire. For more on this story, check back with www.erstarnews.com on March 23.
