explosion_side of house2_IMG_6516.jpg

An explosion is believed to have started this Elk River townhome fire.

Elk River Police and Fire were called on the afternoon of March 22 to 10800 block of 181st Lane Northwest for a townhouse fire.

Neighbors reported there was an explosion and a teenager came running out of the house with serious burns on his body. The teen was transported to a hospital.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. For more on this story, check back with www.erstarnews.com on March 23.

Load comments