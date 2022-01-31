by Jim Boyle
Editor
The morning of Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2020, was quiet, sunny and fairly relaxing to be out on patrol for Elk River Police Officer Todd Erickson.
At least until it wasn’t so relaxing.
Erickson distinguished himself by his actions that day while assisting the St. Francis Police Department with a vehicle pursuit that entered the City of Elk River. At multiple times during the pursuit shots were fired by the suspect as officers attempted to stop the vehicle.
The pursuit ended with the suspect’s vehicle striking a snowbank at which time the suspect fired additional rounds out his window. The incident ended without injury and the suspect taken into custody.
For his exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness and presence of mind while facing imminent peril during the incident Erickson was awarded a Medal of Valor back in September from the Elk River Police Department.
He’s only the third officer to receive the award with the first two receiving the award for their valor attending to the same incident years ago.
“It’s really nice to be recognized by the department,” Erickson said, noting how rare it is for the award to be handed out in his 25 years with the department. “It’s super humbling to receive that. But to be direct and honest with you, it’s not the bravest thing I have done.”
Erickson says it certainly makes the Top 5 for himself, but he can think of eight or nine times where he felt his calling to be a police officer put him in extreme danger and required bravery to navigate precarious circumstances. (See sidebar on Erickson on page 10 for more on this and page 11 for a feature on Elk River Police Officer Grace O’Konek)
That’s not to undercut what happened on that quiet, sunny and fairly relaxing Wednesday morning back in November of 2020.
The incident
It was a statewide channel that squawked about 9:43 a.m. that was the first cut through the peacefulness of the morning. Something about a police pursuit, Erickson recalled. These pursuits illuminated on the statewide channel are often far from Elk River, but they warrant a patrol officer’s attention. Erickson said he pulled to the side of a road and listened quietly, silently rooting on law enforcement.
The dispatcher noted a cop was chasing somebody on Jarvis Street, to which Erickson chuckled
“Oh, we have a Jarvis Street,” he said to himself “That’s coincidental.”
“Then I heard it was Jarvis and 221st, and I was like: “Oh we got one of those, too.”
The Elk River officer of since 1996, who has averaged about three police pursuits a year for the past 2.5 decades, turned around and started driving east toward the local Jarvis and 221st.
About that time, a dispatcher asked if Elk River units were copying the pursuit. Erickson answered in the affirmative.
“Ok, it’s in Elk River,” Erickson said to himself, his pulse not quickening in the least.
“I have been in about 75 chases, so it wasn’t that extraordinary,” he said. “Then dispatch relayed the suspect in this pursuit is shooting at officers. I thought to myself: ‘holy smokes.’ ”
As much as Erickson and his peers train for something like this, it was still a surreal feeling as the information settled into his head and chest.
“Wait a minute.,” he thought to himself. “I have been an officer for 25 years, and I have never been in a pursuit where someone is shooting at the cops.”
He went to position himself and his squad to join the chase. Meanwhile, he listened to chatter from other units in Anoka County trying to intercept, and then the pursuit turned west on the road he was on.
“Getting closer and closer and I can hear the St. Francis officer saying he was shooting at me again,” Erickson said. “A lot of times in different situations you don’t have a whole lot of time to consider what’s actually going on. A lot of time it’s a real quick reaction to formulate the best solution to what’s happening.
“This one there was a few minutes to comprehend and say okay and really digest the gravity of the situation.”
The pursuit got closer and closer and there were more reports of shots fired. Erickson was looking for a black pickup truck and all of sudden a one crested the horizon at a high speed.
“I was expecting 10 or 12 squads behind this truck, but there’s no one except the one St. Francis squad,” Erickson said. “I fell in line behind it and started broadcasting updates and following the path of where it went.”
The shots fired during the chase came out of the back slider window of the truck with the St. Francis and the Elk River squads behind the truck.
Erickson said shots were fired near County Road 121 and Jarvis in Elk River and once more just north of the city.
The fleeing motorist spun at one point.
Erickson found himself face to face with the suspect, about 25-30 feet away from one another — windshield to windshield.
“I had my rifle out on the seat and I either had it up when I am sitting in my car or I was pulling it up and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Erickson recalled. “Here it comes.
“I was prepared to start shooting through my windshield with my rifle if this guy started shooting, but he didn’t shoot. He drove out of it and he kept going. He went another 3 to 5 miles, something like that, and shot one more time within the city and then he crashed out into a snowbank on the County Road 25 north of Elk River in Sherburne County.
The St. Francis patrolman stopped, and Erickson stopped, and the guy hopped out.
“Due to the fact that there was a guard rail and sign all I could see was (his) legs when he hopped out. At that point a number of other deputies and agencies (arrived) to assist. One of the deputies who arrived saw the guy pointing a gun at the officer, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.”
The suspect wasn’t wounded, but may have taken on some debris from glass breaking, Erickson said.
“At that point I began negotiating and trying to arrange (a peaceful end to this),” he said. “There was no sergeant on duty, so I was the officer in charge. I was most familiar with the area, so I took over and worked to position different units. There was a lot going on.”
In addition to the driver of the black truck there was a female passenger in the truck.
“We didn’t know if she was a hostage,” Erickson said. “If she was a willing participant. If she was a girlfriend. Eventually she got out of the truck, so in addition to focusing efforts on the guy where we might still have a very volatile scene and more shots to be delivered back or forth, we have to get a hold of this female and take her into custody and get any kind of intelligence we can. It was a pretty chaotic scene.”
Eventually, Erickson and others were able to resolve the situation when two armored vehicles from Anoka County were called the scene. A tactical team approached in a vehicle, and the driver is believe to have smoked a little more meth and then came out and did as he was told.
“It was something,” Erickson said.
The Elk River Police Department held its annual department meeting this past fall. Many officers were recognized for their years of service and efforts during the years 2020 and 2021. Below are some of the recognition and awards that were doled out.
5-Year Service Award:
•Officer Dylan Sandberg and Detective David Williams
10-Year Service Award:
•Records Clerk Kris Sandhoefner
15 Year Service Award:
• Detective Todd Drayna, Sergeant Andy Zabee and Sergeant Dave Windels
20-Year Service Award:
•Captain Joe Gacke
25 Year Service Award:
•Sergeant Eric Balabon and Officer Todd Erickson
Blue Max Award:
•Sergeant Andy Zabee
Chief’s Award:
• Captain Joe Gacke
Letter of Recognition:
• Officer Clayton Aswegan
Lifesaving Award:
•Officer Jeff Garcia, Officer Clayton Aswegan, Sergeant Don Birdsall, Officer Tyler Corrier, Detective Joe Firkus (3),Officer Augustus Koppi, Officer Brandon Martin (3), Officer Jeanette Nelson (3), Officer Dylan Sandberg (5), Officer Wyatt Studniski (2), Sergeant Dave Windels (2) and Sergeant Andy Zabee
Medal of Valor:
•Todd Erickson
