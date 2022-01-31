High-stress events are part of the job, but officer says it mostly involves helping people and problem solving
by Jim Boyle
Editor
When Officer Todd Erickson started at the Elk River Police Department in 1996, there were no computers or cell phones in squads.
“Now we have seven different computer systems, body cameras, squad cameras, and however many different data bases we can go on,” he said. “The reality is on a daily basis there’s not super high-end stress. A large part of the job is problem solving.
“We are, however, called upon many times in just seconds to make potentially life-changing decisions based on imperfect or incomplete information,” Erickson said. “I do believe in the training, which has evolved over the years. But a lot of it comes down to your framework, your experience, your training and making those decisions with imperfect and incomplete information — within a second or two.”
Erickson was awarded the Medal of Valor from the Elk River Police Department this past September. He called it humbling and said it meant a lot. He also noted he felt his actions on Nov. 14, 2020, to bring a police pursuit involving a motorist shooting at police to a peaceful conclusion was just one of the bravest things he has done in his police work for Elk River.
Erickson said the very next chase situation proved to be an even more troubling experience for him to get his head around. He can point to several more examples with the work he does concurrently with the Minneapolis and St. Paul Transit Police, but that will have to be for another story.
Erickson says the high-stress events and the grind of daily police work has been tough on his family, especially his wife.
“She has been a calming influence for me,” he said. “This job has changed me and not all for the good. Her support through these events and the years has meant more to me than I even have told her and more than she will ever know. She keeps me in balance with reality on a daily basis.”
Here’s more on the some of the more hair-raising examples of high-stress situations Erickson has navigated without getting seriously hurt or killed and without seriously hurting or killing someone.
Very next chase
A little more than six months after the pursuit involving a St. Francis squad and fleeing motorist, an attempted homicide suspect from Minneapolis was fleeing and shooting at officers as well.
Erickson said this man had shot somebody five times earlier that day and the Big Lake Police Department located him and started chasing him. As the chase entered Elk River, the fleeing motorist shot at Big Lake officers.
Meanwhile, Erickson was just east of there on Highway 10 trying to clear a intersection congested due to road construction because they knew this guy was coming.
“Then I got going westbound on Highway 10 from Upland, and I didn’t know it, but all of a sudden I see a Dodge coming the wrong way in traffic at highway speeds and I am approaching it.
“I’m thinking this guy shot somebody in Minneapolis, he just shot at the cops a few seconds ago and here he comes at highway speed at me head on and we played chicken,” Erickson said. “I was swerving back and forth and... going at him and he blinked first and went back into the correct lane, which was great because there was a whole bunch of cars behind me that this guy could have slammed into.”
That situation resolved when the man in the Dodge shot himself during a standoff near the intersection of Proctor Avenue and Highway 10.
Erickson is still not sure what he would have done in that hair-raising experience if the motorist kept coming at him.
“I had a few seconds to decide if I was going to slam into him head on or swerve out of the way and hit the back of his car,” Erickson said. “To this day I haven’t resolved what I would have done with that.”
There have been other situations where Erickson has had to pull from deep within himself to bravely navigate circumstances. He didn’t always have a lot of time to make decisions.
Knife-wielding man
Elk River Police had a man who trying to attack his wife with a knife. Erickson and another officer on the force, who had the benefit of a shield, squared off with the man in the garage. Erickson grabbed a push broom off the garage wall to get the knife-wielding man to keep back.
“We eventually got the female out of the house, and he went to the back of the house,” Erickson recalled.
Officers went to the back, and Erickson stayed in the garage. He and a younger partner snuck in the house while the man’s attention was out the back sliding glass door when Erickson snuck up behind him and grabbed his arm and pinned his arm and knife up against a door.
“Then, I literally grabbed the knife blade with my bare hand and pulled it out of his hand,” Erickson said. “It still gives me the willies when I think about it. That was high-end stressful.”
Somehow, Erickson did not get cut.
Hotel incident
Another hair-raiser was a situation at one of Elk River’s hotels. Police were called to a report of a disorderly man. As cops arrived, it was implied the man had a handgun.
“I entered the hotel and my partner has his handgun drawn,” Erickson said, noting he didn’t have time to ask questions.
“I just see this guy’s hand goes going into his jacket,” Erickson recalls. “All I remember thinking is his hand comes out his jacket, and we die. ‘Well, do I shoot?’ I asked myself.”
Erickson decided not to. In the next instant he took a couple steps and dove at the man.
“I leapt across the distance and pinned his hand into his jacket,” Erickson said. “He fell backwards and went through some Sheetrock behind him. Then it was this struggle to keep his hand in his jacket. I’m thinking the same thing. If his hand comes out, we die.
Eventually, Erickson and his partner were able to pull it out on their terms, and get him cuffed. The man wasn’t injured much and there wasn’t a gun.
“It literally would have been justified to shoot at the guy under the statutes and policies given the totality of those circumstances,” Erickson said. “It’s good that it didn’t happen.”
Gun pointed at head
Erickson says he has had his gun out while working (not counting training exercises), “but there’s a difference in having your gun out when this is a ‘shoot-don’t shoot’ situation,” he said. “I’ve been in seven or eight of those.”
One of the more memorable situations came after an armed assailant in a house pointed a gun at his sister.
She told police the gun had a flashlight taped to the bottom of a gun.
“(It) was was a tactical attachment for a flashlight that goes on the bottom of a handgun,” Erickson said. “We were able to get him out of the house, but he didn’t know it was the cops outside.”
It was a pitch black night.
“I yelled out his name about 20 yards or so away, and I could see a figure and something in his hands but I didn’t know what it was. I called out his name again and again nothing.
“I call it out again and I see a flashlight pointed at me, and I knew what was potentially happening.”
Erickson’s thoughts raced.
“I don’t want to kill this guy if he’s just pointing a flashlight at me,” he said. “I know it’s very likely the gun, but that flashlight looked as big as a spotlight on my face. And I still couldn’t see.”
Erickson turned on the flashlight on his rifle, and he still couldn’t see.
“So I turned it off real quick,” he said. “I side-stepped a little because he now knows where I’m at so I called out his name again.
“His light came on again but it’s pointed at where I was, so he doesn’t know where I am. I start yelling his name more and we get him to prone out or lay out on the ground and cuff him up.”
Erickson asked his fellow officers if he had a gun. He did, and it was loaded.
“So I ask my partners does he have another flashlight?”
“Nope,” they said. “That gun was pointed at my head. I had flashbacks for a while with that one.”
Erickson’s wife is not always happy with her husband’s choices.
“Sometimes your self-preservation voice in the back of your head is not yelling as loud as the instant go get the guy. Catch the guy. Do the right thing-voice,” Erickson said. “My wife was upset with a few of these situations. She wishes I would listen to that self-preservation voice more.”
Big part of the Elk River community
Erickson grew up in Blaine and graduated from Blaine High School. He played football, baseball and track.
After high school he attended the University of Minnesota at Duluth and obtained his bachelor of arts degree in sociology and criminology. While at UMD, he played football for four years.
After college he was hired as a correctional officer at Stillwater prison. He worked the afternoon shift at the prison and attended Metropolitan State University during the daytime to complete his law enforcement classes and training.
After being hired by the ERPD in 1996, he was hired by the Metro Transit Police Department as a part-time police officer in 2013 He continues to work for both places.
He has been married for almost 25 years. He and his wife have lived in Elk River the whole time. The couple has raised two boys that attended Elk River schools.
Erickson spent many years involved in Elk River area athletics, serving as a youth coach for football, basketball, baseball and lacrosse. He was on the Elk River youth football board for many years and served a stint as the president of the Elk River Youth Football Association Board of Directors. He also referees football for local youth games from time to time.
“I enjoy traveling with my wife and two boys,” Erickson said. “We also like spending time up north at the lake cabin.
He also enjoys downhill skiing. This past year he signed on with the National Ski Patrol at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls.
“We patrol the ski hill and respond to emergency situations and injured skiers when accidents occur,” Erickson said.
In the years he has left with the Elk River department, he says he looks forward to leaving a positive impact on those in the community.
“I am truly grateful for the knowledge passed on to me from those at ERPD that came before me,” he said. “I also enjoy passing on these same skills and accumulated wisdom to the younger officers here now, mixed in with touches of camaraderie, sarcasm, and sincere respect for the job we do each day.”
Officer Todd Erickson
Hometown: Blaine
Hire date with Elk River Police Department: May 28, 1996
Positions held within the department and initiative involvement: SWAT operator and element leader, Field Training Officer for new police officers, Defensive Tactics Instructor, Collision Reduction And Safer Highways “CRASH” Team founder and program director (DWI Task force-type enforcement activities)
Drug Recognition Expert, Safe and Sober Director (DWI program), Operation Nightcap Director (another DWI and traffic safety program). juvenile detective; on call detective, Member of ERPD Bike Team, Officer in Charge (in absence of the shift sergeant)
Awards: 5 lifesaving awards, 13 unit citations (awarded to select groups of officers participating in or notable, complex, or important incidents/events of varying content); 4 Letters of Recognition from ERPD; 1 Letter of Recognition from Hennepin County for Homicide Investigation; 2 Departmental Commendations; ERPD Meritorious Service award for individual DWI enforcement efforts and actions as DWI programs direction presented in 2008; Blue Max (Officer of the Year) presented for 2005. Medal of Valor awarded in 2021.
Other notable recognition: Erickson received awards from ERPD, MADD, and the MN Office of Traffic Safety for DWI efforts which included 131 arrests in 2007 and 76 more in 2008.
