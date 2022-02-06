ERHS junior Natalie Thompson named Chef of the Year

Honor rarely given to high school students and has never before went to a high school junior
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River High School junior Natalie Thompson has been named the the 2022 Student Chef of the Year by the American Culinary Federation.
She was awarded a $4,000 scholarhip, the highest scholarship amount given out and then surprised with the distinguished honor of being named the Student Chef of the Year at Bunker Hills Event Center in Coon Rapids.
“This is only the second time the award went to a high school student and the first time it was awarded to an (11th grade student),” Thompson’s culinary arts instructor Monique Sabby said, noting the award typically goes to college students.
Sabby said she was notified about the award about a month ago when Van House, a chef and the president of the American Culinary Federation, called to let her know.
“I was able to let her mom know but keeping the secret from Natalie has been very difficult,” Sabby said. “She was notified that she should attend the ACF awards banquet because she received a scholarship.”
Sabby encourages her culinary students, who are involved in ProStart competitions, to attend the monthly education meetings to network with the ACF chefs.
“Natalie really took the opportunity and ran with it,” Sabby said. “Not only does she attend the monthly education meetings but she volunteers monthly at the “Kid’s Cafe,” which serves inner city youth a hot meal prepared by the ACF chefs.
In addition she has volunteered at fundraising events such as the “Survivors Event,” which raised money for victims of domestic violence.
“She has been feeding her heart by giving back to the community as well as feeding her mind by working side-by-side with the top chefs in Minnesota,” Sabby said. “I am inspired by her energy and willingness to jump at every opportunity to volunteer. She truly is one of kind. I am just to proud of her and I look forward to giving her other opportunites to feed her culinary passion.”
