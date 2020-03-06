In a fast-paced state Class AA semifinal boys hockey game Friday night at Xcel Energy Center, Eden Prairie scored two goals late in the third period on the way to a 4-1 win over The Blake School.
The Eagles (24-5-1) will play St. Thomas Academy or Hill-Murray for the Class AA title at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at The X.
Beating a team like Blake is never easy, and the Bears played Eden Prairie evenly, with the Eagles firing 34 shots on net and Blake countering with 33.
Although Joe Miller, Blake’s leading scorer had eight shots on goal, Eagle senior goalie Axel Rosenlund stopped all of them in one of his best games of the season.
The Eagles grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second period when Mr. Hockey finalist Ben Steeves converted assists from Drew Holt and Carter Batchelder.
It stayed that way until 10:33 of the third period when Jackson Blake scored on a power play for the Eagles with Luke Mittelstadt assisting. After Blake’s Thomas Nelson scored from Will Svenddal and Miller to make it 2-1, John Mittelstadt’s slap shot on Steeves’ assist restored EP’s two-goal lead.
Finally, with only seconds remaining, Holt fired the puck into an empty net with Riku Brown and Batchelder assisting.
“Blake had beaten us late in the season,” Steeves said after the game. “We knew we’d have to play a complete game to win tonight.”
“The difference-maker was that we didn’t have to match up with Miller’s line,” EP head coach Lee Smith said.
Smith added that Batchelder did an excellent job of neutralizing Miller’s speed.
“I thought we had the game under control, but when we were ahead 1-0 in the second period, Blake had us on our heels with their power play,” Smith said.
During a flurry of six power-play shots, Rosenlund came up big. Even after the power play expired, Blake had two more shots on net that the Eagle goalie rejected.
“Alex is nice and calm back there,” Smith assured. “He has the experience of playing in a state championship game [against Edina] last year. He’s a senior who has been there before.”
Blake head coach Rob McClanahan talked about how great the State Tournament experience is - win or lose.
“I always want to win and so do my players,” he said. “But I am not at all disappointed with the way we played tonight. It was a spectacular high school hockey game, with good ebb and flow. These young men will never forget these three days.”
Blake’s season will continue in the Class AA third-place game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. the loss to EP gave the Bears a 23-7-0 season mark in McClanahan’s first season as head coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.