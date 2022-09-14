With Fall comes changes in the air.
This season, Fall is bringing changes to Ember Coffee, as well.
The Big Lake coffee shop has rolled out a seasonal menu featuring Fall beverages, changes to its food menu.
But the real big news at Ember Coffee is that the shop is now roasting its own coffee beans on site at 450 Jefferson Boulevard in Big Lake.
Since opening in April, owners Elisa and Matthew Berry have been brewing coffee with beans supplied by the renowned Duluth Coffee Company out of Duluth.
“While we’re thankful for Duluth Coffee Company, we wanted to bring our roasting in-house and bring something really special to Big Lake,” Matthew Berry said.
With that said, the Berrys opened a roastery on the second floor of Ember Coffee’s building.
Ember is working with Cafe Imports, a Minneapolis-based importer of green coffee, which will supply the Berrys with organic coffee beans from Mexico and Columbia, Matthew Berry said.
Along with roasting its own coffee beans, Ember Coffee is making another big change- this time to its pastry menu.
Since opening day in April, pastries have come from popular St. Cloud-based The Backwards Bread Co.
But September saw Ember Coffee rolling out a new pastry menu featuring items baked by its own pastry chef.
Croissants, scones, muffins and cookies are now being baked in house, Elisa Berry said. Brownies are rolling out soon, she said.
“They are so amazing,” Elisa said of the new products.
Ember has also launched a breakfast burrito that is fast becoming the go-to breakfast item in Big Lake.
Featuring fluffy scrambled eggs, chunks of bacon, and spiced potatoes with sautéed onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, and a garlic cream cheese schmear- all rolled in a crisp flour tortilla.
There is a gluten-free version of the breakfast burrito, as well, Elisa Berry said.
Headlining the new drink menu at Ember coffee is its Golden Latte- a turmeric-based beverage made with homemade vanilla syrup and steamed 2 percent milk or oat milk.
A new chai latte is also on the menu. Featuring a recipe created by Elisa Berry herself, the chai is a black tea beverage infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices with steamed milk.
“It’s the perfect balance of sweet and spicy,” Elisa Berry said.
News of a salted maple latte was met with oohs and aahs an Ember Coffee new product roll-out event days before the new menu items were publicly released.
Ember Coffee’s espresso, steamed milk and pure maple syrup are the stars of this new drink. It’s topped off with whipped and a sprinkle of sea salt.
Sweet honey and warming spices are the stars of Ember’s new Spiced Miel.
“If you were a fan of our Lavender Miel, you’ll love this,” Elisa Berry said.
A pumpkin latte and spiced apple cider also grace the new menu.
The pumpkin latte features Embers espresso with your choice of milk, real pumpkin puree, and warming spices, Matthew Berry said.
The apple cider, or orchard cider as its called, features apple cider steamed with warming spices and homemade vanilla syrup.
“It’s flavor is really robust,”Matthew Berry said.
Elisa Berry made one more announcement that may come as a surprise to Ember Coffee customers.
With the coffee roasting and bakery services coming in-house, Ember Coffee has been able to reduce many of its prices, she said.
“We’re able to do that because we’re bring production in-house,” Elisa Berry said.
Ember Coffee has new Fall hours, as well.
Ember Coffee is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
