The Elks are one win away from a berth in the Class 2A state tournament appearance.

Elk River (12-15-0), the No. 6 seed in Section 7-2A, knocked off 2017 Class 2A state champion Grand Rapids (18-8-1) 3-1 in the semifinal of the Section 7-2A tournament on Feb. 22 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Load comments