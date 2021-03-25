by Jim Boyle
Editor
Zimmerman Middle School sixth grade student Lily Johnson was recognized March 19 for her STEM skills as a winner in the 2020-21 ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge.
Johnson earned second place for her enrichment program ideas highlighted in her project “Jellycombs & Jelly Log.” She was selected out of more than 1,000 students. There were 3,133 elementary, middle and high school students across Minnesota that participated. All sixth grade students in Zimmerman designed two enrichments, and the Minnesota Zoo selected 15 finalists from Zimmerman to present the week of March 16.
The Minnesota Zoo’s award-winning program, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a yearlong project that challenges elementary, middle and high school students from across Minnesota to develop solutions for real zoo-based scenarios. Students broaden their creativity, math, science and engineering skills throughout the program and share their ideas in a final presentation.
This year, teams from 27 schools participated in the challenge. The top projects, as selected by the zoo, advanced to the exhibition round, where student teams virtually presented their projects to a panel of judges composed of staff from the zoo, engineers from Flint Hills Resources and other STEM professionals.
“It was really fun to do something off the computer,” Johnson said.
Zimmerman science teacher Jessica Houle was once again impressed by her students.
“They were able to use science, math, engineering, and technology to solve a real-world problem,” she said. “It was fun to see the creative ideas they came up with.”
The top three projects at the elementary, middle and high school levels were then awarded honors in the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge Exhibitions. Additionally, student teams were awarded prizes for the conservation, innovation, teamwork and zookeeper categories. These exhibitions are typically held at the Minnesota Zoo, but this year’s program was conducted virtually to allow students from hybrid, in-person and distance learning environments to participate.
In all, there were 174 middle school students from Zimmerman Middle School who took part in the contest under the direction of science teachers Houle and Amanda Plude.
Houle, of Princeton, has been on board with the 7-year-old program for the past four years. This year, students were challenged to develop solutions to provide more enrichment for Min, a beloved 9-year-old red panda living in the Tropics Trail. Students were evaluated on their research skills used to develop ideas, the uniqueness of their ideas, plans for implementing the solution and their overall presentation.
“We are incredibly proud of the dedicated students and teachers who participated in this year’s ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge,” said John Frawley, director of the Minnesota Zoo and president of the Minnesota Zoo Foundation. “In a year like no other, it was important to maintain this signature program and give students an opportunity to demonstrate their creative problem-solving skills. The Minnesota Zoo will always be a place for STEM learning.”
The ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge is made possible by a partnership between the Minnesota Zoo and Flint Hills Resources, which dates back to 1989. The Minnesota Zoo recently received top honors from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for the ZOOMS education program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.