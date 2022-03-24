ZimmVet has been named the 2021 Accredited Practice of the Year by the American Animal Hospital Association, an international veterinary organization that sets the standard for excellence in veterinary medicine.
Officials for the business accepted the award during Connexity by AAHA, the association’s annual conference, which was held in Scottsdale, Arizona.
AAHA is the only organization in the United States and Canada that accredits companion animal hospitals based on standards that go above and beyond state and provincial regulations. The AAHA-accredited Practice of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding achievements of accredited practice teams and celebrates ongoing advancements in veterinary medicine.
“Throughout the pandemic, ZimmVet showed the importance and value of their AAHA accreditation,” said AAHA Western Regional Manager Anthony Merkle, CVT, who led the award selection committee. “While constantly rearranging normal business, ZimmVet also remained focused on providing the highest level of veterinary care, and continued to evolve, challenge their status quo, and support their team and community. This displays their passion for patient care and client service.”
Dr. Maria Krenz, DVM and ZimmVet owner, said she and her team were honored to be recognized as the top accredited veterinary practice for 2021.
“This award belongs to all of our incredible staff, who truly go above and beyond everyday to provide a positive veterinary experience,” said Krenz, who also thanked the community and surrounding area for supporting the business.
