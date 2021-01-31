Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen has appointed 13 Minnesotans to two-year terms on oversight committees that monitor the agency’s fish and wildlife spending.
The appointees are responsible for reviewing the DNR’s annual Game and Fish Fund report in detail and, following discussions with agency leaders and others, prepare reports on their findings. Fisheries Oversight Committee appointees include Jess Paulson, Zimmerman.
