Annmarie Green, 60, guilty of getting $40,000 in disability benefits she was not entitled to while she ran Select Home Care business
by Jim Boyle
Editor
United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced on Aug. 24 the guilty plea of Annmarie Green, a 60-year-old Zimmerman woman, to one count of disability fraud.
Green, who was indicted on Jan. 8, entered her guilty plea that afternoon before Judge Nancy E. Brasel in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
According to Green’s guilty plea and documents filed with the court, in October 2014, Green applied for disability benefits from the Social Security Administration, which approved her application in August 2015. On multiple occasions from August 2015 through 2018, Green intentionally failed to disclose her work activities to the SSA, because she knew these activities would impact her eligibility to receive SSA benefits. Specifically she failed to disclose that she engaged in substantial work activities for Select Home Care, Inc., a company which Green owned and operated. As a result, Green received at least $40,000 in Social Security Disability benefits that she knew she was not entitled to receive. As part of the plea agreement, Green agreed to pay restitution of the benefits she wrongfully received.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey E. Middlecamp and Assistant United States Attorney Jordan L. Sing prosecuted the case.
Green was convicted of one count of Title II disability fraud.
