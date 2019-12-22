Approval for the SmitHops Brewery was among several items at last meeting
by Marj Hart
Contributing Writer
The Zimmerman City Council finished the year with final approval of the 2020 budget, including a water and sewer increase of 3%, a parks report, no change in park usage fees and approval of a new brewery and taproom.
Keith Kohler, public works director, discussed a plan from ZimVet to hold an event at the dog park once a month, future park improvements as discussed at the City Park Board meeting on Dec. 3, an increase in the uniform allowance, and a proposal for two full-time and one part-time employee.
Both Koehler and City Administrator Randy Piasecki reviewed and coordinated the public works budget for overall efficiency, which includes cutting the sewer and wastewater plant budgets by employing more efficient water usage and chemicals.
The council approved allowing a current employee to move into a part-time position and also hiring two new full-time employees.
A discussion about the uniform allowance and how it is managed resulted in approval of a $600 annual allowance, allowing employees to purchase some of their own uniforms; Koehler will provide further details on recommended administration of the allowance.
The council also approved Koehler’s request for three new steel doors to replace those damaged by vandalism at the concession building. They will be provided by Twin City Hardware for $6,300. The installation work will also allow better airflow through the building. Insurance will refund the cost.
Council Member Jay Whiting inquired if “something could be done with the property next to the Fire Department.” Koehler noted that there may be a possibility for a storm sewer upgrade, for which a grant may be available, or some other use could be considered.
Administrator Piasecki presented a summary of the general budget, including the 3% rate increase for sewer and water, based on a study by Abdo Erik and Meyers.
Zoning fees will remain unchanged. The 2020 pay grade scale was adopted, including a 2.5% COLA increase.
Mayor Nick Stay inquired about the process the city uses to assess permit fees, and whether it should continue to be “up front” as they are now. He believes that this method may skew the perception for builders and developers, since it may incorrectly appear that Zimmerman’s fees are higher than other communities. Stay said, “Our fees now make it seem that we are the same, e.g., as Maple Grove, … which is misleading.” Piasecki said the city can explore how to better present permit fees.
The Planning Commission made two recommendations to the council that were adopted: reappointment of Commissioners Shepard and Rosar for two-year terms and approval of a new brewery and taproom.
Based on the commission’s recommendation, a conditional use permit was approved for SmitHops Brewery LLC to build a new brewery and taproom at 26229 Fremont Drive, the former ProBuild lumberyard property. The proposal includes renovating the office, creating a brew area, storage and taproom. The rear of the building will be reserved for possible expansion, such as a kitchen for food service and meeting event uses.
The applicants, John and Theresa Smith and their family, own several businesses in the Elk River and Otsego area. Food will not be served, but food trucks will be invited. Patrons will also be able to bring their own food or have it delivered. Anticipated hours of operation will be 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with outside seating. The commission reviewed the location and potential impact upon the surrounding area and concluded there is adequate screening to prevent conflicts with residential buildings to the north. Current ordinances also allow for similar commercial business in the immediate area. The applicants hope to open the brewery by this spring.
