by Jim Boyle
Editor
After owning and operating Hardware Hank in Zimmerman for more the 30 years, Kevin and Maggie Johnson have sold the independent hardware store and moved into retirement.
Maggie was ready, and Kevin, although reluctant, was willing in order to have more time with the couple’s five grandkids, a bit more time to travel and a chance to catch up on projects around the house.
“Maybe I’ll put the trim around the windows,” Kevin said recently from a kitchen table that sat kitty corner from the cash registers at their store at 12860 Fremont Ave. He has some reservations about what retirement will be like for him after a long, good run. His son, Matt Johnson, is not surprised his dad is reluctant but happy for his parents.
“My dad has always been motivated by a sense of service to the community,” Matt said. “He’s always going out of the way to help people. I think he’s going to miss that for sure.”
It was Maggie who followed her husband’s lead when they drew up the paperwork to buy the store in 1989. She was a dental hygienist, and Kevin was a machinist. He had long desired a business of his own, sharing the entrepreneurial spirit his father had, owning his own farm, and his uncles had with running businesses of their own.
Maggie had her limits, though. She said no when the idea of owning a restaurant was broached. She kidded Kevin he would have had to find another wife.
“I get stressed over holiday meals,” she quipped.
But she was agreeable when the hardware store came up for sale. It was a big change for the couple, but Maggie said she felt at peace early on in their business venture.
Maggie kept working at a dental office and began working in the background of the business. As time wore on, she worked less at the dental office and more at the hardware store. Over the years she has done the books, marketing and merchandising at the store to help build a successful business.
Kevin became the face of the business from the get-go and the one people turned to with questions like “do you have something that looks like this” and “what do you have that could work for this.”
It was immediately rewarding and never got old. He often guided people to less expensive fixes but just as effective. Occasionally he made house calls. They even delivered items before that was the rage.
“I have liked being able to help people in the community,” he said.
The immediate reward for Maggie was seeing her husband’s smile back, like it was when they first married.
“I liked seeing him happier,” she said.
The Zimmerman couple, who still reside on family farmland where Kevin grew up, say owning a business has been demanding.
“It can be an all-consuming lifestyle,” Matt said.
Matt and their daughter Liz Prigge credit their parents with managing to hold onto their priorities, principles and family values. Family time was important. Vacations, including every-other-year trips to Disney World in Florida, were important. And Christmas holidays were important, but focused on the reason for the season and not buying gifts to spoil their children.
Liz learned as an adult the reason that they as kids couldn’t attend one of the hardware shows her parents went to was because of the amount of toys it featured. But she did notice the toy section at the store expand when grandchildren began arriving.
Entrepreneur at heart
Kevin, who grew up in Zimmerman on the Sherburne-Isanti county line, pursued machining after graduating from St. Francis High School in 1974.
Maggie graduated from Princeton High School in 1975 and got a four-year degree in dental hygiene. The couple married afterward and children followed, Matt in 1983 and Liz in 1985. Matt was 6 years old and Liz was 4 years old at the time Kevin and Maggie purchased the business.
As grade school students, Matt and Liz would go to the store after school. As they got older they would be tasked with small jobs like dusting or taking mail to the post office by bike to keep them busy.
They always ate dinner at home, and they ate as a family no matter how late their father worked. “Even if my dad worked until 7 p.m.,” Liz recalled.
As they became teenagers, Matt and Liz gained more freedom and were already part-time employees in jobs that would carry them through high school.
“I think my parents worried their lives were too work-focused,” Liz said. She doesn’t think so at all and has told them as much.
“Everyone says they want their kids to have it better than they had it, but I don’t know that I could have asked for a better childhood,” Liz said. “My parents made sure we had family time, and we had business time and we learned work ethic and money management.”
The couple liked being part of the community and especially enjoyed things like the annual Zimmerman Fire Department Open House.
They also served as Sunday school teachers for their church. Kevin drove school bus for a time. It was a good partnership between the couple and the community.
“They took care of us and we took care of them,” Kevin said.
Zimmerman-Livonia Fire District Chief Ryan Maloney, who moved the Zimmerman in the ninth grade, said Kevin has always gone out of his way to be helpful.
“He was always helping people and different organizations like the fire department,” Maloney said, pointing to annual events like the Neighbors Helping Neighbors toy drive and simple acts of kindness. “Even when he got our new furniture for the fire station he was asking me ‘how you going to haul it,’ ” Maloney recalls him asking and his response that they would probably use a box truck. Kevin said they would need blankets, and without another word he proceeded to round up a bunch he had and gave them to the chief to borrow.
Johnson’s Hardware Hank had become known as the place that had everything, and, if it didn’t have something, it would work on getting it. Kevin’s motto has been if he can’t get it, it’s not legal. The Johnsons admit that’s a bit of a stretch, but not much.
One time a ginseng farmer came in asking for a 50-pound bag of sugar, and Maggie looked at her husband quizzically when he said “how many do you want?”
The Johnsons outgrew their initial location and built an 8,000-square-foot standalone building on Fremont Avenue in about 1995 and they doubled its size in about 2006. Their growth didn’t come from a fascination with profits. Principle was more important than profits.
“My dad, in particular, did a lot of things that probably didn’t make good business sense, but it was the principle of the thing,” Matt said. “In the earlier days of the business, house calls weren’t uncommon. I can think of a particular instance when Dad was talking through a plumbing issue with a customer, and Dad said, ‘Why don’t I just come look at it myself after work.’ ”
Matt also said it was common for his dad to help a customer solve a problem with a less expensive part than they came in for, or without having to make a purchase at all.
Matt is now an English teacher at Rogers High School and has continued to work summers at the hardware store. Liz is a counselor and clinical supervisor with Nystrom and Associates. Both Matt and Liz are married and have young children.
“I don’t think Dad will ever stop working in some respect,” Liz said. “He will always have a desire to help out people. Now that they have grandkids, retirement is more appealing.”
The couple exits Johnson Hardware proud of their store, one of few of the original independently owned and operated Hardware Hanks. The stores are a cooperative of independently owned Hank stores that operate under the name of United Hardware.
It’s a tight-knit group that understands the day-to-day grind, and they get chances to kick back together. The Johnsons have traveled with fellow Hardware Hank operators that are part of the cooperative. They have gone to three different islands of Hawaii and Costa Rica with the group. They get to socialize and get to know one another, without answering questions like “Do you have something that looks like this?”
A trip to Ireland that has been postponed two straight years due to COVID-19 could be in the couple’s future. Kevin would also like to go to Pearl Harbor.
Maggie said on Facebook the process of selling off a business is not so different than marrying off one of your children, noting it was and always will be her and her husband’s baby. They had it on the market for three years and believe they have found the right owners to take it over.
Jim and Lisa Hudson, of Elk River, have bought the store. They owned their own hardware store in Minneapolis for 25 years before selling it recently. They, too, have raised a family while running a business.
“It seems like they will be a pretty good match,” Matt said.
See next week’s Star News for a story on the Hudsons and how the purchase of the Johnsons’ store is a dream come true for the second time. The couple has seven children, including one who will manage the store with the possibility of taking it over years down the road.
