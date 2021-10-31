Zimmerman’s Public Works Director Keith Koehler asked for and received approval for a plow blade for a 2022 F-250 pickup. The new truck is expected to be delivered in February of next year and the hope is by placing the order now for the plow blade the city will eliminate any potential supply chain issues.
Crysteel Truck equipment quoted a price of $7,172 for the purchase and installation of the a 9-foot Boss Super Duty straight plow blade using state contract pricing. Crysteel will assemble and store the blade until the city takes delivery of the new truck, which will be used to plow parking lots, trails and cul-de-sacs.
Koehler also got the council’s support for removal and replacement of the retaining wall surrounding the flag pole park area on County Road 4 immediately to the west of 12560 Fremont Ave. NW at a cost not to exceed $9,000. The existing wall is deteriorating from the salt exposure caused by winter street treatment.
Darryl Waltzko submitted a quote to remove and replace it with an “L” shaped wall for $7,000. The landscaper proposes to use the same retaining block as the one just installed at the former Whistling Pickle, which is being remodeled into D’s Smokehouse.
