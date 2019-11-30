Zimmerman officials ask for alert when schools go in lockdown

Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay has asked that city officials be notified when a Zimmerman school goes into lockdown.
He asked Capt. Bob Stangler during his monthly law enforcement report at the Nov. 18 Zimmerman City Council meeting.
He told Stangler that both he and the City Hall got calls asking about a situation and they did not have any information to provide.
When asked about the situation by the Star News, Principal Marco Voce said the school did not go in lockdown but rather into a “secure mode” at the request of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
“Secure mode” occurs when there is a threat outside the building or there are circumstances in which people need to be kept away. Access to and from the building is limited and includes the following steps:
• Lock classrooms and exterior doors.
• Movement between rooms controlled.
• Monitor regular classroom activities and continue instruction.
• Physical education classes and recess remain inside.
• Deliveries and visitors may not be allowed.
• Report any suspicious activity or concerns to the office, principal and/or law enforcement.
• Listen for further direction from the principal.
Stangler said he would look into what could be done about informing city officials.
As for the month of October, Stangler said there were fewer crime reports than usual. There were no burglaries.
There were, however, three thefts, two citations, one injury crash, and one criminal damage to property call and other miscellaneous calls.
Keith Koehler, public works director, asked for approval on Nov. 18 to demolish a well pump house and for a promotion approval. The council approved the demolition of the pump house in Shady Elm Park by Brentenson Companies for $11,840. The property will be restored to park use.
Approval was also given to promote public works employee Jim Plude to maintenance technician II.
Council Member Linda Frederick also asked Koehler if it might be possible to add more street lighting to Second Avenue South. She stated that the street is not well lit, and that it is used by school children. Koehler said that he will look into it.
City Clerk/Treasurer Kary Tillman asked for the certification of delinquent water bills, which was approved by the council. She noted that the city sent out 215 letters for delinquent bills totaling $33,650.77 and that no one appeared at the relief certification meeting on Nov. 4. This means that the past-due amounts can be collected through 2020 property taxes, but residents have the option to pay bills down by the end of December.
Stay mentioned upcoming events, in particular that winter parking restrictions are now in effect until May 1, 2020, but that people are still parking on the street.
Other events include:
• Dec. 2 – 7 p.m., budget and levy comment meeting for 2020.
• Dec. 7 – 4 p.m., Chamber of Commerce Celebrate the Season Tree Lighting.
• Dec. 8 – Breakfast with Santa, Civic Building.
• Dec. 12 – Bloodmobile, American Legion.
• Dec. 21 – 9-11 a.m., Passing the Bread, UMA Precision Machining.
