Nick Stay
Age: 38
Address: 25636 24th St. West
Family: Wife: Heather; Children: Ethan, 12, and Carson, 10; and Dogs: Duke and Bo
Education: Princeton High School graduate and some college at the University of Minnesota
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I have lived most of my life in the Zimmerman area. I am a business owner of a consulting firm, that handles large insurance claims and catastrophes. I work with people to help resolve issues, and financial burdens on a daily basis.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Continue to work with city staff on a balanced budget, and keeping the cities tax levies stabilized while better positioning ourselves for opportunities to assist in commercial growth. Continue to work on the interchange and safety improvements at Sherburne County 4 and US Highway 169. Continue to budget and plan for infrastructure and road re-building of the areas around Lake Fremont.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
Knowing that people can reach out to me in their difficult times, and I have changed to better understand that each individual situation is different.
4. What prompted you to run for mayor of Zimmerman? Describe how you will lead the city if you are elected.
I ran for mayor because I thought I could help the city start transitioning into a commercial growth period. I will continue to promote commercial development, improvements to our aging infrastructure, and work to keep the city tax levy stabilized.
5. What decision of the Zimmerman City Council have you liked most and why? What decision of the Zimmerman City Council have you liked least?
I like the way the council spent the CARES money in Zimmerman. I really like the way the City Staff presents the needs for Zimmerman, they do a fabulous job of providing options, therefor I really don’t have something the council has acted on in the last two years that sticks out as non-common sense.
6. The Zimmerman Fire Hall and Community Center is being built. What role will you play to see that the facility best meets the needs of the fire department and community?
I currently sit on the Board of the Fire district and helped plan, and draw very preliminary designs to provide to the architect as a starting point. I would like to continue to serve at that capacity.
7. How would you rate the level of collaboration and partnership with the Elk River Area School District and Sherburne County? What do you see as opportunities for increased collaboration between either of the two or both?
With every partnership comes excitement, successes, and frustrations. I have made no secret that I would like the district to build a stand alone High School in Zimmerman, to provide the kids in this area the same structured development as other communities in the district.
8. Highway 169 in Elk River will be converted to a freeway. An effort to get an interchange at Sherburne County Road 4 and Highway 169 has been launched. What should the city’s role be in fostering economic development and quality of life measures in Zimmerman?
The city has taken the lead with the County. After I took office we seized an opportunity to meet with legislatures about this need, both at the State and Federal level. This has been a joint effort with a Livonia Supervisor, both I and he have had numerous events, hundreds of phone calls, and even more conversations. The city needs to be heavily involved in the design, as well as MNDOT engagement due to the commercial zoning and economic development implications along that corridor.
