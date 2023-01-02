Zimmerman man, 52, dies after crashing snowmobile on New Year's Eve

A Zimmerman man died Saturday evening when the snowmobile he was riding hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

The crash happened at 5 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West in Zimmerman, Brott said.

