Zimmerman man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 169 in Elk River

A 29-year-old Zimmerman man died after he went off the road on his motorcycle while heading south on Highway 169 near 213th Avenue in Elk River on Nov. 6, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Feodor Liubimov reportedly lost control of his 2013 BMW K75 motorcycle and exited the highway to the east into the median ditch, the patrol said.

The crash was called in at 8:25 a.m. The 911 caller advised the motorcyclist  had serious injuries.

Upon arrival, Elk River Police and bystanders/witnesses administered first aid to rider. Air care was dispatched to location.

The Elk River Fire Department also  responded as well to assist.

Medics arrived and rendered first aid, which turned into life-saving measures when air care arrived, according the Elk River Police Department report.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and rider was declared deceased. Elk River police detectives responded to location to assist the Minnesota State Patrol with the investigation and accident reconstruction.

Two hours after the crash, Highway 169 remained down to one lane.

