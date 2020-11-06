Zimmerman man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 169 in Elk River

A 29-year-old Zimmerman man died after he went off the road on his motorcycle while heading south on Highway 169 near 213th Avenue in Elk River on Nov. 6, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Feodor Liubimov reportedly lost control of his 2013 BMW K75 motorcycle and exited the highway to the east into the median ditch, the patrol said.
The crash was called in at 8:25 a.m. The 911 caller advised the motorcyclist had serious injuries.
Upon arrival, Elk River Police and bystanders/witnesses administered first aid to rider. Air care was dispatched to location.
The Elk River Fire Department also responded as well to assist.
Medics arrived and rendered first aid, which turned into life-saving measures when air care arrived, according the Elk River Police Department report.
Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and rider was declared deceased. Elk River police detectives responded to location to assist the Minnesota State Patrol with the investigation and accident reconstruction.
Two hours after the crash, Highway 169 remained down to one lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.