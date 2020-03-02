Plans call for seven bays, training space and an event center and construction could begin in spring
by Marj Hart
Contributing Writer
Steps to construct the much awaited new Zimmerman-Livonia Township Fire Station will begin within the next few weeks with tree clearing on the site at the northwest corner of county roads 4 and 46.
Construction could begin as soon as the ground thaws.
The facility has been designed to house seven fire trucks as well as a community event center available for rent to the public. The tentative completion date is the spring of 2021.
Zimmerman Fire Chief Ryan Maloney said that the project has been 10 years in the making.
He said he is pleased that the land was purchased with a $250,000 donation and that the department has secured another $600,000 in donated funds – some contributed from local individuals and some from their relief association.
He said when the present fire station was built about 50 years ago, the population in the Zimmerman/Livonia area was about 800; now it is over 11,000.
Maloney said he is pleased that the new facility will have a larger training room, an open bay for a new ladder-truck to be purchased down the road and an efficient diesel-exhaust system. He said the current building fills with fumes when the fire trucks start up.
When asked why Zimmerman and Livonia Township need a new fire station, Fire Department Board Chair and Zimmerman Council member Jay Whiting said the age of the building and the needs of the community have fueled it.
He said the existing building cannot provide the level of service needed with the growth in population and businesses in the area, nor can the old facility provide for the modern technology available today. The bottom line is it’s not big enough.
The current fire station has bays for six fire trucks and less training space than the existing station.
The community also lacks a large event center, and the new building will provide this much-anticipated space.
How will the new fire station be paid for? Final decisions on that still await, officials say.
Whiting said that the fire department is exploring all available grant-funding, a possible increase in fire department fees for service, as well as some other options. He believes that the community growth that has resulted in the need for a new station will also be helpful in funding.
Whiting said the planning process for the actual building started over a year ago. After interviewing several companies, The Rochon Corporation, of Osseo, was chosen as the main contractor. As the design nears completion, preparations are being made to go out for bid and the selection of contractors.
Whiting commented that the Rochon Corporation has the experience the fire department was looking for, had a “down-to-earth approach” and “they got along with the Zimmerman-Livonia Fire Department Board. ... It was comfortable from the beginning.”
He said the board is “confident that Rochon can meet their expectations.”
The Rochon Corporation has a strong history with fire station construction. Past fire station projects include Minneapolis Station 14, Long Lake, Edina, Andover and North Branch. Other municipal projects include the Jordan Police Station, Plymouth Public Works Building and Hennepin County Corrections Facility.
The Kodet Architectural Group Ltd., of Minneapolis, designed the building. Mike Schellin, of AIA, said Kodet Architectural Group has designed other fire stations, including one in Minneapolis, as well as other public safety buildings.
Schellin said he is pleased that the event center can be run entirely separately from the fire station functions. The center will have its own entrances and parking lot along with separate entrances for caterers and service. In addition, fire trucks will have their own entrances for both leaving and returning to the building, so there will be no disruption to the event facility even if an emergency occurs.
Schellin provided a breakdown of the 26,000-square-foot building.
Fire station will have seven apparatus bays totaling 11,500 square feet; fire station areas, including dispatch, decontamination area, gear storage, offices, kitchenette, totaling 1,200 square feet. There are also plans for a 5,500-square-foot training room.
The event center will have seating for up to 300, a 400-square-foot commercial-ready catering kitchen, a 260-square-foot conference room, with 9,000 square feet for restrooms, storage space and the entrance/lobby.
There will also be some small conference rooms that can be rented separately from the event center. The event center will be available to the public for rent for events such as weddings and graduations, Whiting said.
It is anticipated that construction will begin sometime in May. Schellin said that the building will feature precast concrete so it should be enclosed by later this year.
Whiting commented that the project is a culmination of many hours of discussion and review by the Zimmerman-Livonia Fire Department Board and its building committee. Board members are Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay as well as Kevin Hiller and Butch Haas of the Livonia Township Board. The Fire Department Building Committee had important and substantial input into the design and participated in the contractor-interview process.
Whiting also said he has enjoyed the opportunity for the communities of Zimmerman and Livonia Township to interact. “It’s good for both communities to work together,” he said, adding that he looks forward to working together in the future.
Kevin Hiller, Joint Powers Board – Fire District (Supervisor C, Livonia Township Board), said that he agrees with Whiting that this has been a good project for both Livonia and Zimmerman. He is particularly pleased with the dual-purpose building: the important service provided by the new fire station and the much-needed event center.
Architectural renderings have not been released to the public yet as there is still some fine tuning going on before the plan is finalized.
Pubic meetings will held to present the plans after it is finalized. The architect, Kodet Architectural Group, has indicated it will have 3D visualizations with 3D goggles available at these meetings with presentations highlighting key design areas within the building. People will be able to try on the goggles and “walk-through” the spaces of the building.
