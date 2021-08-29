Department also having dance with music by Shane Martin; lots of other activities in Zimmerman planned
The Zimmerman-Livonia Fire District invites the public to its open house and firemen’s dance on Sept. 11.
The open house will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a dance for adults 21 years of age and up from 8 p.m. to midnight inside the community room of the new fire station. Tickets for the dance are $7 at the door or $5 in advance. Shane Martin will perform at the dance.
In addition to looking forward with the new station, the public will have a chance to look back with a memorial to fallen firefighters on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America. Rock On Trucks, which was recently in Elk River with some rigs at the American Legion to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day weekend, will be bringing a rig that memorializes fallen firefighters.
Zimmerman to be hotbed of activity
Zimmerman will be a hotbed of activity. Ladies on the Loose has lots planned up and down the main drag. Participating businesses include:
• Zimmerman Floral and Gifts.
• Ashley Taylor Salon Spa.
• The Tattooed Lady.
• Zimmerman Home and Garden.
• The Rustic Rooster.
• The Mark boutique shop.
• The Sassy Nook.
Some local churches will have activities, including St. John Lutheran Church, 13045 Fremont Ave., which is having its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be food trucks, crafters, vendors, cash prizes and more. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1, and people need not be present to win.
ERFD has open house slated Sept. 11, too
The Elk River Fire Department will having an open house at Fire Station No. 1 in Elk River from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It should be a great event for families to attend,” Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said.
There is also a ribbon cutting and open house of the new Furniture and Things Community Event Center. (See page 1 for details.)
