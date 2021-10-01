by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Zimmerman City Council approved on Sept. 20 a preliminary tax levy of $2,211,000, which amounts to a $301,000, or 15.67%, increase over the actual 2021 levy.
It was decided on a divided 3-1 vote after a pair of 2-2 votes with Council Member Linda Frederick absent.
The addition of two full-time staff generated no council opposition for the growing community.
The hang up was over how much to set aside for capital expenses for parks after reports said the city has fallen behind on maintenance and repairs.
Council Member Jay Whiting described the parks as an embarrassment, noting he has accessed Elk River parks over the years and that none of Zimmerman’s parks compare to Elk River’s parks.
Council members were unanimous in that the work should be jump-started with at least $50,000 to bolster funds finally starting to pool for parks. Between park dedication funds, monies from franchise fees and debt service funds, the city is poised to address parks maintenance if it chooses.
Council members considered everything from no boost at all to the monies already available to a $50,000 infusion all the way up to pumping $100,000 into the fund.
After a pair 2-2 votes, Whiting suggested approving the preliminary levy with the $100,000 figure, knowing it can be lowered in December but it can’t be increased once it’s set. Tabling it until the following Monday was also brought up but ruled out when it was discovered there still would not be a full council.
In the end, it was only Whiting pushing for that set-aside figure to be $100,000. Council Member Mike Dahl fell in line with Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay and Council Member Josh Bondus in agreement to shift an additional $50,000 toward park capital expenses.
Stay said during the meeting he felt good about the decision and the work of the council. He called the debate the “first real disagreement” since he became mayor.
“Congratulations,” Stay said. “We’re finally like Elk River.”
City Administrator Randy Piasecki noted the current council and their predecessors hardly had this type of discussion.
“I think we have made a lot of strides together as a council,” Stay said. “We have already increased park funding by going after franchise fees and we’re talking about (more).
“I know we have a lot of park projects, but we have revenue coming in now. We can only do so many (projects) at once.”
The city’s tax rate will still remain lower than it was in 2018 when it sat at 45.597. After at least three years of decreases to the tax rate, Zimmerman residents will see a 4.09% increase in the tax rate under the preliminary levy, bringing it to 43.327. It increased less than 1% the previous year.
The tax rate dropped nearly 4% in 2018 another 2.23% in 2019 and another 7.5% in 2020.
Net tax capacity has increased between 9% and 11% each year since 2018.
This is projected to be the biggest levy increase in four years. One year, 2019, it stayed the same. It went up nearly 7% in 2018, up 8% in 2020 and nearly 11% in 2021.
The Zimmerman Council on Sept. 20 set its truth in tax hearing for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Zimmerman City Hall.
Growth
Zimmerman is growing, averaging 55-60 single-family homes added per year over the last five years. There have also been big projects like multi-family housing projects undertaken, and as those come online they help the bottom line.
“Growth is finally starting to pay for itself,” Piasecki said, noting nearly $200 million worth of property value has been added in the last years. The city projects it will continue to add 55-60 single-family homes a year and foresees growth in other sectors.
Several multi-family projects will be coming online once they have been completed and start generating tax revenue. Net tax capacity is expected to continue to grow at 10-12% per year, Piasecki said.
The growth is also creating more needs.
The levy includes money for two new full-time positions at Zimmerman City Hall. Their job descriptions are still being crafted, but, according to budget materials presented at the Sept. 20 meeting, there will be a new planning position and a new administrative assistant.
Capital needs are clawing their way into discussions. Major park renovations are needed, Whiting said.
Public Works Director Keith Koehler said the list of needs includes updated playground equipment at Lions Park and the fact that the sand has to be removed and replaced with wood chips so that park can be ADA compliant.
“This is just to get the park up to not even nice,” said Whiting, who also serves on the park board. “This is just to make it operable, because we are so far behind.”
Council Member Bondus, who chairs the park board, said the city finally has funding coming in for the first time since he’s been on the park board and the city doesn’t have to do everything the first year it does.
Whiting vowed to continue his fight for park improvements.
“As long as I am on the council and the parks need work, I am going to push for it,” he said. “
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.