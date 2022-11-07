by Jim Boyle
Editor
A fund drive is underway to erect a Gold Star Family Memorial Monument at Legion Memorial Park in the 12000 block of 257th Avenue in Zimmerman.
The idea for the project germinated at the Zimmerman American Legion Post 560, and club members got behind a project quickly.
“I think it took about two minutes to make a decision,” said Bob Lundgren, the club’s adjutant.
Between Legion members, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders, the Zimmerman Post has a huge heart for Gold Star Families and also for families who lose service members to PTSD and completed suicides.
A committee of Legion members were given the green light in September to begin planning and to raise the funds needed, estimated at more than $105,000.
“The response has been great so far, and we’re looking for more support,” said Bob Lundgren, the club’s adjutant.
The Gold Star Family Memorial was created by Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams to remember those families who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Williams got the idea after praise was heaped on him for gallantry and bravery in combat at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty. As he was being honored, he wondered about the families of the soldiers he fought alongside at Iwo Jima who didn’t make it home.
“He felt the families who lost loved ones didn’t get enough attention,” Lundgren said.
Sons of the American Legion Club Member Rod Mettling, who lost his brother in the Vietnam War, agrees and sees great value in having a place for Gold Star Families to go and reflect on their loved ones. He said he remembers wearing a Gold Star pin as a child on special occasions, and how people didn’t know what it was or what it meant. A memorial would bring attention and awareness to Gold Star Families and broader issues facing servicemen and women and their families.
Club members, including those who are part of the Legion Riders, have placed a big emphasis on addressing post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, among veterans. They have raised money for organizations like Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Patriot Assistance Dogs and GUMI Camp that address such issues.
The messages delivered by Steve and Stacey Burham, who lost their daughter, Army Pvt. 2nd Class Nicole Burnham, in 2018, have resonated with the club. When Stacey talked about her desire for a monument, club members responded. She was ecstatic.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Stacey Burham said. “I know how much my daughter’s story means to me. I am still very surprised how much it touches others.”
About $7,500 from a walk the Burhams started, called A Walk to Honor, An Honor to Walk in remembrance of their daughter, will be donated to the project fund. To make a donation to this project, visit the Zimmerman MN Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Facebook page. To make in-kind donations, email zimmermanmngsfmm@outlook.com.
