Zimmerman High School scholarships of $1,000 or more
Erik Jacobson

Zimmerman High School

American Legion, $1,000: Joshua Anderson, Abigail Benson, Caden Curtis, Addison McBroom

Jacob VanHoever Good Citizen Memorial, $1,000: Gavin Neubauer and Aurora Rahn;

Laurie Kerr Foundation, $2,000: Eliana Tiggelaar

The Bank of Elk River, $1,000 each: Samuel Norland and Oksana Vickstrom

The Connexus Energy Foundation, $1,000: Gretchen Andresen, Jayna Newcomb, Rachel Rotz and Josephine Rowley

Three Rivers Community Foundation, $1,000 each: Abigail Benson, Kiana Helland-Boriboune, Luke Inman, Abigail Monson and Hannah Smith

Tricia Sanford Memorial, $1,000: Olivia Rotz

