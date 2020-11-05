ZHS homecoming

Lylli Hakola and Justin Klous were crowned Zimmerman High School Homecoming King and Queen in an empty auditorium on Oct. 23 during COVID-19 altered Homecoming Week. Here’s a link to a video of the coronation: https://www.wevideo.com/view/1896982257

Lylli Hakola and Justin Klous were crowned Zimmerman High School Homecoming King and Queen in an empty auditorium on Oct. 23 during COVID-19 altered Homecoming Week. Here’s a link to a video of the coronation: https://www.wevideo.com/view/1896982257

Load comments